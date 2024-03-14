Darvin Ham defends Anthony Davis after struggles vs. Kings

The Lakers’ loss to the Sacramento Kings was a frustrating one. It secured a season sweep by the Kings, extended the losing streak to Sacramento to five and Anthony Davis yet again struggled against an elite big.

Davis ended the night with 22 points, 10 rebounds and three assists, while his counterpart Domantas Sabonis had a triple-double of 17 points, 19 rebounds, and 10 assists. The rebounding numbers are the most jarring as Davis is usually dominant on the glass but clearly Sabonis takes that away.

After the matchup, Darvin Ham discussed Davis’ play against Sabonis.

“I don’t want to belittle Sabonis,” Ham said. “He’s a hell of a player. But I’ve seen (AD) make those shots plenty of times. Yeah, he’s physical, but you have bad shooting nights, just like (Russell) wasn’t hitting the marks he usually hits. It wasn’t there tonight. (Sabonis) is a hell of a player but I know who I’m coaching, too. This guy’s a hell of a player as well, a first-ballot Hall of Famer. He’ll bounce back, I’m sure.”

Basketball is a team game, so it’s about more than a one-on-one scenario, but Sabonis has thoroughly outplayed him and Davis never beating Sabonis in his career is no coincidence.

In the locker room following the defeat Davis talked about the challenges of competing against Sabonis.

“He’s a physical player,” Davis said. “I try to match his physicality, make him take a lot of tough shots. I think he just hurt us on the glass. Not defensively, we missed a lot of shots and he’s the only big (for Sacramento) so he’s going to get a lot of defensive rebounds. Offensively is where we try to limit that. But he’s an All-Star, been an All-Star. He’s a good player.”

Domas plays bully ball on AD pic.twitter.com/r1CIUzAWAD — Kings on NBCS (@NBCSKings) March 14, 2024

Sure, missing shots didn’t help, but they weren’t stopping the Kings from getting whatever they wanted inside or from deep. Sabonis shot 60% from the field and the Kings converted on 43% of their 3-point attempts.

This is competition and the Kings have consistently gotten the better of the Lakers even when their best players are ready to go and understand the context and consequences of losing the game.

The solution is a difficult one. The Lakers have lost five straight to the Kings and nine straight to the Nuggets. What do both teams have in common? Dominant bigs and talented players at the wing position.

The Lakers can’t outplay either, even for one night, and that’s why they have failed to beat these teams this season. Until Davis rises to the challenge, the Lakers invest in a quality big or a star guard, or perhaps get reinforcement like Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt back, it's unlikely they will win more than they lose against teams with this makeup.

