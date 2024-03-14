LeBron James handled the Lakers loss to the Kings like an angsty teen

The Lakers lost once again to the Kings on Wednesday, the second time in a week and the fourth time this season. While the sweep became official in Wednesday’s loss, it’s been clear for a while the Kings have the Lakers’ number.

Dating back to the 2021-22 season, Sacramento has won nine of the last ten games against the purple and gold. While the rivalry between the two sides is nowhere near it’s early 2000s levels, losing to the in-state rivals over and over again certainly isn’t fun!

While Darvin Ham hasn’t been here for all of it and the roster has undergone changes in that 10-game span, LeBron James has been here for it all. And he, too, may be taking the loss hard based on his Instagram story late Wednesday night/Thursday morning.

LeBron randomly driving around after losing to the Kings. pic.twitter.com/tlVP52YTYz — KF (@klutchfamilia) March 14, 2024

I mean, really, whomst amongst us hasn’t felt like driving around at night in sorrow after a Lakers loss while listening to sad songs. Let those who have not do it throw the first stone.

Really, LeBron is just the funniest person. Reacting to a Lakers loss like he’s an angsty teen who just went through a breakup is easily the most hilarious thing he could have possibly done.

He, obviously, didn’t drive to Sacramento. So, basically, he landed, jumped in his car to drive home — presumably — cued up some R&B and posted to his Instagram story while driving on the interstate on the way home.

Truly, just the most hysterical thing he could have done.

For what it’s worth, he did not seem particularly upset about the game while speaking to the media in the locker room after the loss. He gave the Kings their due for having the Lakers number, as he put it, and definitely wasn’t in a teen angsty mood.

At least this video didn’t feature him trying to sing or rap the lyrics without actually knowing them. Never change, LeBron. Never change.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.