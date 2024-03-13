Austin Reaves credits working out with Phil Handy for latest viral play

Austin Reaves has given Lakers fans many highlight moments throughout his three-year career. There was his ‘I’m him’ moment against the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2023 playoffs and his ‘flu game’ during the NBA In-Season Tournament this season.

He added another highlight to his reel when he made mincemeat out of Jordan McLaughlin, chopping him up and putting him in a blender.

Reaves showing off the handles ‍ pic.twitter.com/zmY8euczoU — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 11, 2024

So how did Austin Reaves become Saucetin Reaves? Well, we have Lakers coach Phil Handy to thank for that.

“I work out with Phil Handy. Reaves said after the game. “I’m sure you’ve seen a couple of his workouts. Nah, it’s really just trying to take the opportunity that the defense allows. He was trying to jump over the screen for one, so the spin was there. It’s really just kind of instinctual. It’s fun basketball.”

Winning cures all ailments and with the Lakers rolling recently, this is the perfect time to just embrace the highlights and bask in the moment.

The Lakers are currently six games above .500, which is their best winning percentage ever while Reaves is on the team.

The Lakers have come a long way from their lowest points of the season. Back in the winter, they had a losing record and Reaves was, himself lost, coming off the bench and struggling to make a positive impact in games.

Now he’s starting once again and proving why the Lakers and their fans believe so much in their undrafted guard from Arkansas. As a role player, when he gets going, it’s usually a back-breaker for teams.

Anthony Davis is the defensive stalwart, LeBron James is the King, D’Angelo Russell is an electrifying scorer and if Reaves is also hot, it’s just too much for most teams to handle and usually results in a Lakers victory.

They’ll need performances and moments like these as they play out the rest of the season and look to climb up the Western Conference standings.

That may seem like a lot to ask of the young guard, but whenever people think Reaves can’t be much better or is starting to fall from the team’s good graces, he shocks and awes, reminding us that we have no idea just how high he can fly.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.