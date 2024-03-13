D’Angelo Russell says he had ‘no dialogue’ with Darvin Ham during Lakers Western Conference Finals series

The Lakers’ struggles against the Denver Nuggets have been well-documented. They’ve lost eight straight, including the 2023 Western Conference Finals, where the Lakers were swept by the eventual NBA champions.

During that series, D’Angelo Russell was awful, averaging 6.3 points, 3.5 assists and 2.0 rebounds per game. His performances got so bad that Darvin Ham ultimately benched him in the final game of the series in an attempt to get at least one game against the Nuggets.

After the sweep, the last thing on Lakers fans' minds was how Russell's benching and his role on the team were affecting him. However, it was clear that the dynamic between Russell and Darvin Ham left a lot to be desired.

On Wednesday, Dave McMenamin of ESPN released a feature on Russell in which the Lakers guard discussed in detail the division he had with the Lakers head coach during the series. Russell also mentioned how the dynamic between Dennis Schroder and Ham made things tougher for him.

“His (Dennis Schroder) relationship with Darvin is the reason I couldn’t have a relationship with Darvin,” Russell said. “When I was struggling, I would’ve been able to come to the coach and say, ‘Bro, this is what we should do. Like, I can help you.’ Instead, there was no dialogue. ... I just accepted it. “And we got swept and I’m here and he’s not. And I like our chances.”

Players having issues with coaches is a story as old as time. However, it is rare for a player to say this while still playing for said coach and still having a starting role on that team, which is what is striking about this interview.

Russell is always careful with his words and how things are portrayed. He is deadset on ‘controlling the narrative,' so the fact that he says this now means something.

What it means I’m not sure. Are things so good now that he doesn’t mind looking back at a bad moment and reflecting on it?

Or is this an audacity of D’Angelo Russell moment? Another unhinged comment in which he doesn’t even care about a consequence because he’s just here to play basketball and as long as he does that well, he can care less about the noise.

Maybe, with his player option in hand, he feels he has more control and can say what he thinks. He’s played so well that the team chose not to move him during the trade deadline, and with his current form, he may even be able to opt out of his deal and get an even bigger bag from the Lakers or another contending team this summer.

The Russell experience has been and always will be a rollercoaster.

When he’s at his lowest, he is bad on offense and unplayable due to his defense. You may not like Ham and you can be upset that he had a better relationship with Dennis, but no one was watching the Western Conference Finals and asking for more Russell minutes.

If you think Ham is a broken clock, well, he was right on this one. Dennis gave you a better chance against the Nuggets, even if it didn’t result in a different outcome.

Russell was bad, his play was awful and, if anything, he should’ve been benched sooner.

Right now, Russell is the best version of himself.

He talked about being a better defender since training camp and he has been. He isn't stellar, but he gives a good effort and when you add that with his incredible 3-point shooting and his chemistry with LeBron James and Anthony Davis, he’s easily the third-best player on this team.

It’s shocking this story has come out, but hopefully, it’s just water under the bridge as Russell continues to be a bright spot and one of the reasons the Lakers still have a puncher’s chance at making some noise this postseason.

