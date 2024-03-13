Lakers Notebook: 3 things we learned from the Lakers tour against top teams

I will be honest: when the Lakers entered March, I was not quite sure how to judge the slate of games they were about to face head-on.

On the one hand, the team was about to play five straight games at home and then take a one-game trip to the state’s capital for a matchup with the Kings, only to return home right away for another four-game homestand before their final long road trip of the season. A 10-game stretch, with nine at home and all of them in the state? It’s hard to be mad at that.

On the other hand, those five consecutive home games to begin the month were against some of the best teams in the league. Four were against teams in the top three in the Western Conference and the fifth was against the team with the second-best record in the East.

And then, with two games against the Kings, who aren’t as great from a record standpoint as those other teams but have given the Lakers issues over the last two seasons, there would be no gimme’s in this stretch — if such a thing even exists for the Lakers.

The fact that the Lakers have emerged from that first stretch of games with a winning record, even if just at 3-2, is worth raising an eyebrow over. Things were far from perfect, of course, particularly with the loss against the Nuggets serving as a Groundhog’s Day-esque reminder of how difficult a matchup Denver is before the second quarter bludgeoning at the hands of the Kings.

That Sacramento moved to 3-0 vs. the Lakers on the season while also creating more separation between the teams in the standings with that win only made things worse, really.

But, in the big picture, the Lakers played well. And, over the course of the games, it’s fair to say that we learned some things about what this team is, what types of teams give them issues and which ones they can more easily match up with in these higher-stakes matchups.

With that, here are a few observations from a stretch of games vs. top teams and what they’ve taught us about the Lakers...

Opponents Need Perimeter Defense Too

Much has been made about the Lakers defensive struggles on the perimeter, particularly in the backcourt with Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell starting at guard. Those two have competed hard and had their moments for sure, but none will be mistaken for prime Gary Payton.

The thing is, if you’re going to beat the Lakers, you better have some perimeter stoppers of your own. Those Lakers guards can cause problems for your defense in the same exact way opposing offenses are trying to target them, especially when LeBron James (and Rui Hachimura) absorb what would typically be the team’s more physical and athletic defenders, which then necessitates other team’s guards to defend D’Lo and Austin.

Nowhere was this more evident than in the Bucks game. Even though LeBron did not play, Giannis defended Rui, leaving Damian Lillard and Malik Beasley tasked with defending Reaves and Russell for the majority of the game. And, well, that did not work out for the Bucks.

Russell, of course, went bonkers with a 44-point, nine-assist, nine 3-pointers slaughtering of Milwaukee’s defense that culminated with 21 points in the 4th quarter and the game-winning hoop when he forced a switch to get Dame on him and then scrambled their pick-and-roll defense to get to his spot and knock down a floater.

And while Russell stole the show, let’s not overlook that Reaves hit seven of his 12 shots to score 18 points while dishing out seven assists of his own.

The Lakers guards aren’t going to score that well every game, especially against better defensive backcourts or in games where they are at a greater athletic deficit. That said, against the Thunder, who are a stronger defensive team on the perimeter, Reaves and Russell were both efficient shotmakers and combined for 42 points on 15-25 shooting over and 9-16 from behind the arc with 10 assists.

Needless to say, if teams are going to devote their primary defensive resources to LeBron and Anthony Davis, as most teams will, the Lakers guards could end up with some favorable defensive matchups that, as we’ve seen in this stretch, they can get into a rhythm against and help win games.

Stuck Between a Rock and a Guard Race

When talking about championship chances, the tone each team tries to set on both ends of the floor, or the general identity of each of the rosters, there are not a lot of similarities between the Nuggets and the Kings. Further, if you examine how the Lakers lost to both teams in this stretch, you will not find many commonalities.

That said, the Lakers are 0-5 vs. both teams this season and, when digging in a bit further, I think there are some shared traits between these teams that help explain why. In fact, I would offer three which stand out as particularly problematic:

Both teams possess bigs who are offensive hubs, physically strong and sturdy who are hard to move, great offensive rebounders and excellent passers. Both teams run 5-out offenses that use a variety of ball screens and dribble-handoff actions, which put the team’s defensive bigs into tricky positions where they can quickly become overloaded with responsibilities. Both teams possess at least one guard who can be an elite shot-maker and shot-creator for others in isolation or out of more traditional sets who also has great chemistry with that aforementioned big man to further exasperate the defender who is tasked with both tracking his own man and the guard who is coming off that screen and looking to attack downhill.

Against the Nuggets, the Lakers tried to alleviate some of these challenges by having someone besides AD defend Jokic on most possessions and then use Davis as a rover and weakside helper to try to gum up the rest of Denver’s offensive actions. This approach had its moments, but ultimately it allowed Denver to run their two-man actions between Jokic and Murray without AD involved at all, or just allowed Jokic to play on an island against Rui.

Both offered too many challenges for the Lakers' defense, particularly down the stretch when Denver’s execution always goes up a level.

Against the Kings and their ultra-aggressive guards, the Lakers kept AD in the middle of the action but played a more conservative defensive approach by deploying him in a drop coverage in Sacramento’s pick-and-roll and dribble hand-off actions. The result was AD playing in no man’s land way too often while trying to make split decisions on whether to recover to Sabonis on a roll to the paint or try to stick with the Kings guards. This resulted in neither happening and the Kings getting whatever they wanted on countless possessions from the second quarter on.

Again, it’s not just one challenge, it’s the combination of multiple threats engaging and interacting in ways that stress the Lakers’ defense in too many ways all at once. There are ways to try to counteract this and game plans will need to be tweaked vs. both teams, especially the Kings, who the Lakers play for the final time of the season on Wednesday.

But solving that riddle will require more than just better play from AD — though that would help! — and more continuity defensively amongst the five on the floor to keep the Kings’ guards in front of them while also not being so vulnerable on the backboards.

You Better Have an AD Answer

Don’t worry, I’m not going to offer up another long diatribe about how Anthony Davis is good at basketball, how he’s not appreciated enough or anything like that. I think he’s been wonderful all season, and like most every player has had some games that he’d love to have back.

But there’s a reason the Lakers have had essentially no success when he’s been unable to play this season — on a night-to-night basis, he’s the best player.

That said, this recent stretch of games has reminded us that if you don’t have a specific set of ingredients to deal with Davis, he can make opponents’ lives hell with his combination of offensive skill, defensive ability and general desire to make the little plays on both ends of the floor.

There was no better example of this than vs. the shorthanded Timberwolves. Down both Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert, Minnesota threw a combination of Naz Reid and Luka Garza at AD and it did not work at all.

Davis’ incredible stat line of 27 points, 25 rebounds, seven steals, five assists and three blocks tells the story of dominance, but it was the sheer helplessness they had when AD decided he was going to play with force and physicality around the paint that stood out as much as the numbers.

A key thing I look for with AD when he really has it going is how active and physical he is on the offensive glass. When he’s determined to get to his spot and fend an opponent off, AD can be as disruptive an offensive rebounder as there is in the league.

And against defenders who are not physically as strong or have a high center of gravity, AD can be even more damaging as he rag-dolls defenders who try to wedge themselves between him and the ball. This was true against Reid and Garza, but also against Chet Holmgren and the smaller wings OKC tried to box him out with on switches and in zone looks.

Again, Davis won’t do this every night. Against some teams it’s simply not the practical or even correct approach to take due to the bruisers he’ll be up against. But if you’re a team that simply does not have the bodies against him or are playing lineups that remove your behemoths in favor of trying to play smaller against him, he can and will eat those teams alive.

And, this recent stretch of games was a nice reminder of how he can and will punish those sorts of teams.

This Lakers team is not quite the contender they would have liked to be at this stage of the season. The combination of injuries, lack of cohesiveness, and inconsistent lineup optimization over the course of the year have left them lower in the standings and chasing a playoff spot that seemed close to assured before the season began.

Yet, against some of the top teams in the league, they have proven they can not just be competitive but win games — even when not at full strength. These results and the showing of a high ceiling continue to drive the belieff that despite their imperfections and clear shortcomings, they can’t be completely counted out.

