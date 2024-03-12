D’Angelo Russell calls potentially breaking Lakers single-season 3-point record ‘huge honor’

D'Angelo Russell has been everything the Lakers could have hoped for this season.

He's averaging 18 points, 6.2 assists, and three rebounds per game while also shooting 42% from deep. His numbers have only improved in 2024, as they have increased to 21.6 points, 6.3 assists, three boards and 44% shooting from 3-point land since the calendar turned over.

After hitting a career-high nine 3-pointers against the Bucks and two more against the Wolves this weekend, Russell's 3-point total for the year is 173, just 11 shy of Nick Van Exel's single-season franchise record.

Russell discussed what breaking that record would mean to him after Tuesday's practice at the UCLA Health Training Center.

"It'd be a huge honor to just kind of put my name into that category," Russell said. "But me, I feel like if I would never left, I would have (already) did something like that. So, confidently, I keep that in the back of my mind. At the same time, still trying to shatter that record, not just get that record."

This is such a Russell thing to say.

His supreme confidence is certainly an aspect that's gotten him this far in his career and has allowed him to avoid being distracted by trade rumors during the deadline.

Now he's playing his best basketball for the Lakers, being a sniper from deep, hitting game-winning baskets against the Bucks and doling out unhinged comments after Lakers wins in his media availability.

When he is in his flow state, Russell is one of the most electrifying players in the NBA. It's one of the reasons he's still a Laker and why head coach Darvin Ham says the team needs him for ultimate success.

He'll likely need about four or so games to break the record as he's averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers on the season, but that will still give him ten-plus games to 'shatter' the record, as he said. However, given the fact he can explode for nine 3-pointers on seemingly any given night with one of those patented D’Lo runs, the record feels reachable at any point now.

While it will be the best 3-point shooting season in Lakers history, it won't be the biggest in Russell's career. He made 234 as a Brooklyn Net back in the 2018/19 season when he was an NBA All-Star.

Had he not been traded, perhaps D’Lo would simply be chasing a record he already owns this season but let's just be thankful the prodigal son has returned and is helping this team reach its potential.

