Darvin Ham says Lakers are ‘trending in the right direction’

The Lakers have been an up-and-down team all season but are currently on an upswing. This past weekend, they won two big games against the Milwaukee Bucks and Minnesota Timberwolves and are now six games above .500, their best winning percentage since May 2021.

Back then, the Lakers were defending their 2020 title, Frank Vogel was the head coach and Austin Reaves was preparing for the NBA Draft.

Now they have head coach Darvin Ham at the helm and are beginning to look like the team everyone envisioned them being at the start of the season.

"I think we're trending in the right direction," Ham said after the win versus Minnesota. "It's a huge upswing in the way we're playing. We're playing for one another. We're bringing the energy. We're playing hard. Some great, great, great, great winning plays. Can't wait to put that section for the film.

“But guys are in a good space. A good mental space, spiritual space. Physically, we'll be getting some guys back here pretty soon hopefully. We just have to keep trending in this direction. Just take things one day at a time, one game at a time. That's all we have to do and we'll be ok."

Winning solves everything.

The vibes on this team jump off the screen, and that's a combination of legitimate camaraderie and the success on the court.

A perfect example of this is Reaves’ incredible basket against the Timberwolves. After his razzle-dazzle handles resulted in a nice layup, the camera cut to D'Angelo Russell dancing on the sidelines in excitement for his teammate. Christian Wood was also doing a celebratory one-two step.

Reaves showing off the handles ‍ pic.twitter.com/zmY8euczoU — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) March 11, 2024

The vibes were good as well against the Bucks. LeBron James, who was out with a sore ankle, had the energy to be in the huddle for the Lakers' final offensive possession and celebrate with Russell after his game-winning shot.

Other players, such as Anthony Davis, Jarred Vanderbilt and even Taurean Prince, were so excited for Russell that they didn't wait to congratulate him and continued interrupting his interview to celebrate the Lakers guard.

Everybody loves DLo pic.twitter.com/GXYwLUBwEZ — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 9, 2024

These may seem like nice, inconsequential moments, but it's all part of winning basketball. It takes a good roster, solid coaching, avoiding the injury bug and team chemistry to come out on top and be the best version of oneself.

The chemistry is forming, coaching decisions are putting the roster in a position to win and the injury bug is still biting, but Gabe Vincent could return next week.

By all metrics, including the win-loss record, this is the highest point of the Lakers' season minus the NBA In-Season Tournament Title. This is exactly when you want to be peaking, just a month before the postseason begins, and pushing towards a higher seeding in the Western Conference.

Fans should be cautiously optimistic. This Lakers season has followed the laws of gravity, and just when things go up, they have gone down. Right now, this is the highest they've ever soared, and if they can keep it going through the rest of March, the sky is the limit.

You can follow Edwin on Twitter at @ECreates88.