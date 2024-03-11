Cam Reddish experiencing ‘extreme soreness’ in ankle, Lakers ‘managing it’

After serving as a constant rotation piece and fixture in the starting lineup for the first half of the season, Cam Reddish has had a far more frustrating second half of the season for the Lakers. Injuries have derailed what was a productive season and left him coming in and out of the lineup.

On Sunday, Reddish was out injured once again, the second time in the last three games he’s been inactive. Darvin Ham clarified that his ankle has continued to give him issues, leading to him being inactive.

“It’s been some extreme soreness with his foot,” Ham said. “He’s just working through it. We’ll have an official update tomorrow or Tuesday for sure but we’re trying to manage it as best we can.”

Across the Lakers' first 40 games, Reddish featured in 33 of them. In the 26 games since, he’s played in just seven contests and has barely looked healthy in any of them. Recently, his time has been even more sporadic.

After initially returning from his ankle injury, Reddish played in the front end of a back-to-back, tried to play on the second night and managed only four minutes. After playing in only 31 minutes in the team’s next two games, Reddish sat out against the Kings, played against the Bucks and then sat out again on Sunday.

Reddish’s bouncing back and forth between healthy and out has a ripple effect. Not only does it make it difficult for him to find consistency again, but a player like Max Christie, whose minutes often change the most depending on Reddish’s availability, will also struggle to find consistency.

If the injury is still lingering, the Lakers are probably nearing a point where they should consider holding him out until he isn’t experiencing “extreme soreness.” Christie is perfectly capable of holding his spot in the rotation and this version of Reddish isn’t helping the Lakers. In fact,t he’s hurting the Lakers in a number of ways by trying to play through this injury.

