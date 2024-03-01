LeBron James questionable vs. Nuggets with left ankle injury

LeBron James was a superhuman against the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday and played the following night versus the Wizards, helping the Lakers win both back-to-back games.

LeBron playing in both matchups was far from a foregone conclusion. The 21-year veteran has been plagued with an ankle injury most of the season and missed the matchup versus the Phoenix Suns last week because of it.

So, it's no surprise that James is back on the injury report listed as questionable for the Lakers' upcoming matchup against the Denver Nuggets.

Lakers injury report heading into tomorrow’s game versus the Nuggets.

With the Western Conference standings as tight as ever, the Lakers desperately need LeBron to play if he's healthy. L.A. can't figure out how to beat the defending champs with the King, as they've lost seven in a row versus the Nuggets, including last season's Conference Finals sweep. If he’s out, it’ll only make a hard matchup that much more difficult.

LeBron being listed as questionable is commonplace and what his status has been for most of the season. Even so, it is a downgrade from being available and if he misses the game versus Denver, it'll raise concerns for fans about how serious this ankle injury is.

The injury bug has never fully left this Lakers squad.

Jarred Vanderbilt and Gabe Vincent have been out for weeks, Christian Wood is currently down with left knee effusion and Colin Castleton is also out with a fractured wrist; the Lakers have reacted by reportedly signing Harry Giles to a two-way contract. To make room for Giles, the Lakers will reportedly waive Dylan Windler.

A win versus Denver would not only be impressive, but it would get that demon off Los Angeles' back and prove they can, in fact, beat Nikola Jokić and the Nuggets.

Hopefully, the Lakers will get the result regardless of who is suited to play, but James being available is undoubtedly the best-case scenario. If not, then the Lakers will have to take a 'next man up' mentality and hopefully, Darvin Ham can inspire the team with an Any Given Sunday-esque speech pregame.

