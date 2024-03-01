Lakers will reportedly sign Harry Giles to two-way contract

The Lakers are reportedly signing Harry Giles to a two-way contract, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Giles, a former first-round pick of the Sacramento Kings, previously played for the Brooklyn Nets this season.

Giles – the No. 20 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft – made the Nets roster in training camp this season and averaged 3.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in five minutes per game over 16 contests for Brooklyn. Now adds frontcourt presence in LA. https://t.co/G5KDZRpjIR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 2, 2024

With fellow two-way player Colin Castleton fracturing his wrist and Christian Wood out with left knee effusion, the Lakers are slim in the frontcourt. Giles adds another body to the Lakers' big rotation, and at this point of the season, the addition is a welcome one, even if it’s not likely to result in huge production.

Giles’ numbers with Brooklyn are similar to his career stats, as he’s averaged 5.6 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.1 assist per game over his four years in the NBA. He’s also an efficient scorer, shooting at a 51.1% clip.

Jaxson Hayes has been shouldering most of the backup big minutes, and now Ham can opt to go with Giles for a shift or two if Hayes doesn’t have it or finds himself in foul trouble. Before Giles’ arrival, the only option Ham had if Hayes was playing poorly was to go small with his infamous three-guard lineups. Hopefully adding Giles’ size deters excessive use of that option.

While Giles is a welcome addition to an injury-riddled lineup, it's important to note that as a two-way player he will not be eligible to play in the playoffs for the Lakers if they make it to postseason action.

Giles headed to Brooklyn this season in hopes of a career revival and while that didn’t necessarily happen, he’s getting another chance to contribute and play meaningful minutes with the Lakers.

Giles is available to sign a two-way, oddly enough, thanks to Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics. His support for Giles resulted in a rule change in the latest CBA which allowed for players who miss a whole season keep that year from counting toward the three-year maximum service for two-way eligibility.

Thanks to this change, Giles can join the Lakers.

Before Giles officially joins however, the Lakers will have to make room for him. According to Dan Woike of the LA Times, Dylan Windler will be the player who will be released from his two-way deal to make room for Giles’ arrival.

This breaking news story will be updated with more information and analysis.

