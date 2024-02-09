Spencer Dinwiddie attends Lakers-Pelicans game, sits next to Rob Pelinka

Spencer Dinwiddie continued his impromptu free agency tour on Friday night by attending the Lakers-Pelicans game in person at Crypto.com Arena. One night removed from attending the Mavericks-Knicks game, Dinwiddie switched coasts and arrived at the Lakers game in the first half.

He took in the game beside Lakers vice president of basketball operations Rob Pelinka.

Spencer Dinwiddie just arrived and sat down with Rob Pelinka about 10 rows back across from the Lakers' bench. — Cooper Halpern (@CooperHalpern) February 10, 2024

Spencer Dinwiddie at the Lakers-Pelicans game with Rob Pelinka pic.twitter.com/aJAzGnoNNE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 10, 2024

On Thursday, Dinwiddie was at Madison Square Garden watching the Mavs, one of the other favorites to sign him with the Lakers. He also spoke to Mavs owner Mark Cuban as well.

Great video catch here of Spencer Dinwiddie talking with Mark Cuban at tonight's Dallas Mavericks game at Madison Square Garden. https://t.co/fw8kkmNMaH — Grant Afseth (@GrantAfseth) February 9, 2024

Dinwiddie has not officially been waived by the Raptors after being dealt there before the trade deadline. Still, with the franchise's permission, he’s begun a free agent tour midseason.

The Lakers, and specifically Rob Pelinka, had already made it clear they were going to target Dinwiddie. On Thursday after the deadline, Pelinka spoke to the media and said the team’s top priority in the buyout market would be a ball handler.

The team also had reported interest in Dinwiddie from the moment he unofficially entered the free agent market. Ironically, the Mavs are going to be able to outspend the Lakers in this race as they, too, did not use their entire mid-level exception over the summer and have more money to offer than the purple and gold.

The Lakers, though, do have the advantage of being the hometown team in this situation. Dinwiddie was born in Los Angeles and attended the same high school as Jordan Farmar.

With Max Christie, Cam Reddish, and Gabe Vincent all injured, the Lakers sorely need help with ball handling. Dinwiddie would step in and immediately fill that need.

