Lakers reportedly expected to have interest in Spencer Dinwiddie as buyout target

After not making a move at the trade deadline, the Lakers will now have to focus on the buyout market for any improvements this season. Fortunately for them, they’ve held a roster spot open all season long and, thanks to some forward thinking back in July, they also have more money than anyone else can offer buyout players.

One of those top names on the buyout market the Lakers could be chasing is Spencer Dinwiddie. After being dealt to the Raptors at the deadline, Toronto opted to waive Dinwiddie to save paying him a contract bonus for games played.

Immediately, Dinwiddie had suitors lining up for him including, per both longtime NBA beat writer Marc Stein and Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Lakers.

Statistically, Dinwiddie is having a bit of a down season in terms of both counting stats and efficiency. His points per game have dropped to 12.6 per game, the fewest in his career since 2017-18, sans his injury-shortened season in 2020-21. He’s also shooting just 39.1% from the field and 32% from the 3-point line, both marks below his career averages and well below last season.

Perhaps even more concerning is that his effort level has been subpar this season, to say the least. Our friends at NetsDaily wrote at length about the many flags raised about Dinwiddie over the last month.

Perhaps the hope is that he gets to Los Angeles and that changes when playing meaningful games, but that’s certainly a gamble. There is certainly a history of the Lakers pursuing him throughout the years in both free agency and on the trade market.

Another question would be if Dinwiddie plays a position worth pursuing. While injuries have players out, at full health, the Lakers already have ballhandlers in D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Gabe Vincent as well as Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince who can play as guards as well. Do they need Dinwiddie?

It leaves the Lakers certainly in an interesting situation and conundrum right at the beginning of the buyout market and is certainly going to lead to some noteworthy decisions, one way or the other.

