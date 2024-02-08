 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Lakers ‘stand pat’ at trade deadline, do not make a deal

After lots of rumors in the months and weeks leading up to the trade deadline, the Lakers opted not to make a deal.

By Jacob Rude
/ new
Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

After plenty of rumors in the months and weeks prior to the trade deadline, the Lakers ultimately did not make a deal before noon Pacific on Thursday, opting to instead keep their roster intact as is.

This has been how things have been trending over the last week and isn’t much of a surprise, ultimately. A strong run from D’Angelo Russell and a successful Grammy trip were likely the final pieces that swayed the Lakers to hold firm, as Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and Dave McMenamin of ESPN reported in the final 90 minutes before the trade deadline.

The name mentioned most heavily in recent talks was Dejounte Murray with the Hawks. At the start of January, the talks felt most serious and as close as they ever were to a deal being done.

That, however, coincided with D’Lo turning things around and playing his best basketball with the Lakers at the very least. Ultimately, the talks died down with the Lakers less willing to part with D’Lo.

The team also chased Bruce Brown since last offseason and inquired about him with the Raptors. However, with a huge contract, D’Lo’s strong play also probably changed the likelihood off that trade and Brown remained with his team as well.

The Lakers still have an open roster spot and will be a serious contender for any notable buyout candidates. But that’s going to be the only avenue, aside from players like Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt returning from injury, for this team to improve with player acquisitions.

All eyes in that regard, now, are going to shift to the offseason when the Lakers will have multiple draft picks and tradeable contracts to potentially make a much bigger splash than just Brown or Murray. Notably, though, both Murray and Brown will be under contract for the same teams next season, meaning talks for both could, and likely will, reignite.

For better or for worse, the Lakers did not mortgage their future at all for this roster, either a sign of belief that they can still compete or the upgrades weren’t enough to turn this team into a legitimate contender.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.

In This Stream

Lakers Trade Rumors: All the latest on D’Angelo Russell, Dejounte Murray, Bruce Brown and more

View all 18 stories

More From Silver Screen and Roll

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the Silver Screen & Roll Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of Los Angeles Lakers news from Silver Screen & Roll