How to watch Kobe Bryant’s statue unveiling ceremony

The Lakers will finally unveil Kobe Bryant’s statue on Thursday, only hours after the NBA trade deadline and before the team’s rematch against the team that vanquished them in the playoffs last season in the Nuggets.

Needless to say, the emotions will be high on the night.

Fortunately, fans both local and worldwide will be able to see all of it. Here’s how to watch Thursday’s ceremony.

Kobe Bryant statue unveiling

When: Thursday, 3 p.m. PT

Where: Live on Spectrum SportsNet and Spectrum SportsNet+; following the event, the full ceremony will be available on Lakers.com

The event will not be open to the public. Only those with specific ceremony tickets may attend.

On top of the statue unveiling to honor Kobe outside Crypto.com Arena, the Lakers will be honoring him inside as well. For the first time this year, the Lakers will be donning the Mamba jerseys. The jerseys haven’t been worn since the bubble in the 2019-20 season.

2.8.24: The Mamba Unis Return pic.twitter.com/dJVVm8TSJ2 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 6, 2024

It’s set to be a memorable and emotional night for the Lakers. It’s a well-deserved honor for Bryant and is going to be a great way to honor and remember him.

As of now, we do not know what the statue's pose would be. There are several to choose from, whether it’s his signature fadeaway or his patented fist pump. If they do a singular iconic image, him walking off the court after his 81-point game would be a contender, as would him standing atop the scoreboard celebrating the 2010 NBA Finals.

No matter what the pose ends up being, it’s going to be a fun night of reminiscing and, hopefully, a memorable night that’s capped off with a big victory as well.

