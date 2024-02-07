Reacts: Lakers fans want to keep D’Angelo Russell at the NBA trade deadline

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Each week, we send out questions to the most plugged in Los Angeles Lakers fans, and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

The Lakers' relationship with D'Angelo Russell has the makings of a sitcom. There are plenty of “will they, won't they” moments from drafting him with the No. 2 pick in 2014, trading him away in 2017 to the Brooklyn Nets and trading for him in 2023.

Now we are again at an impasse, as the Lakers have to decide whether to keep the guard or trade him before Thursday's deadline for someone like the Atlanta Hawks' Dejounte Murray.

What do fans think, though? According to our latest SB Nation Reacts poll, most want Russell to remain a Laker.

Given his exceptional play of late and the marginal upgrade Murray could provide, it isn't much of a shocker that fans would rather see Russell play out the rest of the year in Los Angeles.

He's been the third-best Laker this season and while he has defensive lows, his offensive highs and his attempts at being a better defender have helped him be more of a positive than a negative in 2024.

There's also the fact that a trade for Murray and Russell is unlikely to be a one-for-one deal. You probably have to throw in some draft capital, such as the Laker's 2029 first-round pick, to get the deal done, which the Lakers have been increasingly hesitant to do, a sentiment fans also share.

First-round picks are hard to come by. Giving up a good player for a marginally better one and a first-rounder is a steep price. No knock against Murray, but that's a bit high for a player who has only made one All-Star appearance.

How much would a trade actually result in winning this year?

The grass isn't always greener on the other side. Russell is a good player and unless you can get a star that has a track record proven to lead a team to contention, it might be best to just play this year out.

