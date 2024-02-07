D’Angelo Russell undergoes mysterious ‘treatment’ on eve of NBA trade deadline

Well, this isn’t a story that Lakers fans probably expected on the eve of the trade deadline.

After the team’s practice on Wednesday, head coach Darvin Ham revealed that D’Angelo Russell had a mysterious, pre-planned procedure and his status for Thursday’s game was unknown.

Yes, really.

Russell was present at the Lakers facility for practice today, however. https://t.co/P8ydTnQ3Yw — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 7, 2024

LAL’s injury report for Thursday’s game against the Nuggets has not yet been submitted, so we do not know D’Angelo Russell’s official status for the game yet.



Ham said that Russell’s procedure was “pre-planned.”



Russell was seen walking around the practice court with no aid. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 7, 2024

After the news originally surfaced, McMenamin reported some further clarification on it being a “treatment” instead of a procedure.

A team spokesperson for the Lakers clarified that D’Angelo Russell underwent a “treatment” rather than a procedure. Russell will likely be listed as questionable for the DEN game, a source familiar with his status told ESPN. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 7, 2024

This is a new one!

Given how nonchalant all of this feels, I’m guessing that it isn’t a big deal. If D’Lo is walking around at practice, the assumption would be it’s not anything major.

But I’m guessing here because what on Earth?

A pre-planned procedure/treatment the day before the trade deadline is wild. Kudos to D’Lo for pulling that sort of power move. Ultimately, it doesn’t seem like it’ll matter because the talks with the Hawks have died down to the point it seems quite unlikely that Dejounte Murray is going to be a Laker.

If it is a treatment, which feels a bit better than a procedure, then it perhaps doesn’t raise as many alarm bells. But bells are being raised on this one.

Russell hasn’t had any notable injuries this year, outside of a tailbone contusion that he suffered in early January after attempting to take a charge against the Timberwolves. The only other game he missed was against the Spurs due to a migraine.

So, basically, there’s no idea of what this procedure or treatment could be. That it came a week before the All-Star break when the team would have a week off feels odd, too. Was it serious enough that he needed it done now?

All are questions we have that we probably aren’t going to get answers to. Just another day in Lakerland!

