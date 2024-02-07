 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

D’Angelo Russell undergoes mysterious ‘treatment’ on eve of NBA trade deadline

Just as it felt as if things were calm for the Lakers, D’Angelo Russell has undergone some mysterious procedure on the eve of the trade deadline.

By Jacob Rude
Los Angeles Lakers v Charlotte Hornets Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images

Well, this isn’t a story that Lakers fans probably expected on the eve of the trade deadline.

After the team’s practice on Wednesday, head coach Darvin Ham revealed that D’Angelo Russell had a mysterious, pre-planned procedure and his status for Thursday’s game was unknown.

Yes, really.

After the news originally surfaced, McMenamin reported some further clarification on it being a “treatment” instead of a procedure.

This is a new one!

Given how nonchalant all of this feels, I’m guessing that it isn’t a big deal. If D’Lo is walking around at practice, the assumption would be it’s not anything major.

But I’m guessing here because what on Earth?

A pre-planned procedure/treatment the day before the trade deadline is wild. Kudos to D’Lo for pulling that sort of power move. Ultimately, it doesn’t seem like it’ll matter because the talks with the Hawks have died down to the point it seems quite unlikely that Dejounte Murray is going to be a Laker.

If it is a treatment, which feels a bit better than a procedure, then it perhaps doesn’t raise as many alarm bells. But bells are being raised on this one.

Russell hasn’t had any notable injuries this year, outside of a tailbone contusion that he suffered in early January after attempting to take a charge against the Timberwolves. The only other game he missed was against the Spurs due to a migraine.

So, basically, there’s no idea of what this procedure or treatment could be. That it came a week before the All-Star break when the team would have a week off feels odd, too. Was it serious enough that he needed it done now?

All are questions we have that we probably aren’t going to get answers to. Just another day in Lakerland!

