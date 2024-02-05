Report: Lakers have shown ‘trade interest’ in Andre Drummond

The Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls have been fused together in NBA trade rumors all season. The main rumor between the two teams involved Zach LaVine and D'Angelo Russell. However, there was some rumbling about DeMar DeRozan and Alex Caruso as well.

With Zach LaVine opting for season-ending surgery on his foot, he's clearly out as a trade target for any team, Lakers included. Now, a new Bull has emerged as a player the Lakers might want to bring to the team.

It's our favorite penguin, Andre Drummond.

According to Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype, Drummond is a player the Lakers have taken an interest in.

“One Bulls player who could be dealt, however, is center Andre Drummond who’s drawn trade interest from the Celtics, Mavericks, Lakers and Suns, league sources told HoopsHype.”

This would be Drummond's second stint with the Lakers. He joined the Lakers back in 2021 in a similar situation as a midseason acquisition. In his season review, the main takeaway was that Drummond was a mixed bag. There was some good, like his elite rebounding, but his negative qualities and being benching during the playoff series versus the Phoenix Suns meant fans would be okay with his return but not clamoring for it.

Ultimately, Drummond left in free agency and has since been an NBA journeyman, playing for the Raptors, Sixers, Nets and Bulls.

Drummond is currently averaging 7.7 points and 8.3 rebounds in 15.8 minutes per game. His value is similar to what it was back in 2019. He guarantees you rebounds, he's a positive on the floor and is familiar with the pressure that comes with being a Laker and playing with LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The Lakers have struggled to get consistently good play from the backup big spot.

Christian Wood has had some good moments and so has Jaxson Hayes, but neither has played well enough for long periods to keep the role. Drummond would immediately be the Lakers' best backup big and provide depth in an important position where they lack it.

This move would improve the team in the margins but not be the blockbuster deal the Lakers are aiming to make before the Feb. 8 deadline. Still, depending on the trade, it could be a small upgrade and doing so, along with a bigger move, is how you take this team from play-in contention to more legitimate contenders.

