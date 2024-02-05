Lakers have reportedly ‘checked in’ on Danilo Gallinari

The Lakers have several weaknesses with their current roster, but shooting and spacing may be chief among them. The team currently ranks 14th in 3-point shooting but attempts the fewest shots from range per game in the league.

That could be why the team has looked into perhaps a wild card option ahead of the trade deadline. According to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Lakers have reached out to the Pistons about Danilo Gallinari.

Another player rival executives are monitoring is Danilo Gallinari who’s continued to be a knockdown 3-point shooter while playing minutes at the four and small ball five at times in the final year of his contract. The Lakers are among the teams who’ve checked in on Gallinari’s price tag to acquire him, league sources told HoopsHype.

Gallo is likely a name most NBA fans haven’t thought of for a while. He missed a good chunk of recent seasons with an ACL injury and then spent this season in Washington and Detroit, two teams that aren’t exactly commanding a lot of attention.

In 31 games this year, Gallo is averaging 15 minutes per game and is shooting 35.5% from the 3-point line on 2.5 attempts per game. Overall, he’s shooting 44.7% from the field and is averaging 7.5 points per contest.

Notably, his 3-point shooting is down this season from his career mark of 38.2%. In the four seasons prior to his injury, he shot 40.8% from range on over five attempts per game.

The caveat now, though, is he’s 35 years old and is coming off a major knee injury. It’s certainly not a given he will bounce back to his typical career numbers.

His contract of $6.8 million is actually in an area that it’s kind of tricky for the Lakers to make a deal, oddly. The Lakers have Taurean Prince at $4.5 million this season but the next jump up would be Gabe Vincent at $10.5 million. You could combine some smaller salaries, but is taking a risk on Gallo worth moving Christian Wood, Max Christie, Jalen Hood-Schifino or Maxwell Lewis?

In theory, a trade of Jaxson Hayes and Cam Reddish works, but that’s sacrificing depth for a player that is not a sure thing. And it’s a 2-for-1 trade for a Lakers team already with an open roster spot.

Basically, there is no easy, direct way to really acquire Gallo, but that doesn’t rule him out. If the Pistons get included in some sort of three-way trade or if Gallo is bought out, then perhaps his path to LA makes more sense. Gallo is also a player the Lakers were reportedly interested in during free agency in 2022, so that isn’t an entirely new connection.

For now, though, it feels like some due diligence and the Lakers checking in on available options.

