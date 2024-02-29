Player Grades: Lakers vs. Wizards

There was nothing as predictable or expected as the Lakers, fresh off a huge win against the Clippers, laying an egg against the Wizards one night later. It was evident from the jump that this was going to be an annoyingly close game.

On one hand, we’re at a point in the season where getting the win by any means necessary is the goal. In a playoff race, you need the result over everything. But, on the other hand, my word was that bad process.

Ultimately, they won back-to-back games and made up important ground in the playoff race which feels like the biggest takeaway. But you don’t walk away from this game feeling great.

So, let’s grade the win. As always, grades are based on expectations for each player. A “B” grade represents the average performance for that player.

Rui Hachimura

35 minutes, 8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist, 2 steals, 4-11 FG, 0-2 3PT, +7

An odd night for Rui. He was aggressive, but he struggled in very weird ways. He missed an easy dunk, he blew a layup on a LeBron pass. In discussing process vs. results again, I think Rui put himself in good positions, he just failed to finish them, which he normally does.

Now, defensively, he was really rough. The Lakers perimeter defenders s t r u g g l e d on Wednesday something fierce, Rui among them.

Grade: C-

LeBron James

39 minutes, 31 points, 4 rebounds, 9 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 12-24 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-7 FT, -5

There were some small things that bugged me about LeBron, like how he got weirdly careless with the basketball for a stretch late in the 4th and early in overtime. But it’s hard to nitpick him when he just scored 65 points across back-to-back nights on 25-45 shooting.

He’s doing everything he can to carry this team through its malaise. Now we can only hope they find their groove offensively once again.

Grade: A-

Anthony Davis

41 minutes, 40 points, 15 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 3 blocks, 14-22 FG, 12-13 FT, +6

While he always remained highly impactful, AD hadn’t had a big statistical game in a while. Boy did he have one on Thursday.

The Wizards had absolutely no answers for him. He absolutely eviscerated them and the Lakers kept going back to him. On top of that, he also added to his defensive highlight reel as well.

Grade: A+

Austin Reaves

39 minutes, 12 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 6-11 FG, 0-2 3PT, +2

How do you weigh a pretty terrible defensive performance with him making plays late when the team needed them? With LeBron at the scorer’s table and unable to check in — more on that later — it was Reaves who made the big plays.

He also set up AD for an easy basket late with a nifty move, too, but the big man fumbled it out of bounds. He was quiet offensively and bad defensively for most of this game, but stepped up late.

Grade: C

D’Angelo Russell

44 minutes, 22 points, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 9-21 FG, 4-11 3PT, +4

It was nearly a really big night for D’Lo, who had a number of his shots rim in and out or narrowly miss. In slightly different timeline, D’Lo has a huge game and the Lakers win comfortably.

But we weren’t in that timeline. And he struggled offensively and really struggled defensively. I still trust him with the ball and in big situations, but he didn’t deliver in them on Thursday.

What is worth noting, though, is that since Jan. 7 when he returned from injury, D’Lo is 10th in the league in minutes played and leads the Lakers. If nothing else, he’s been steadily available.

Grade: C

Taurean Prince

17 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 3 assists, 1-2 FG, -2

As someone who has very much felt like Prince was the recipient of unfair criticism early in the year, he’s been truly awful the last two games. Just a complete non-factor offensively in both games and not good enough defensively in any way to overcome that.

Not surprisingly, these are his two lowest minutes logged in a game this season. He badly needs to break out of this slump.

Grade: F

Spencer Dinwiddie

26 minutes, 10 points, 3 assists, 3-5 FG, 2-3 3PT, 2-3 FT, +4

Without question, this was Dinwiddie’s best game as a Laker. He carried a bench unit with his scoring for the first time since coming to the team. Even then, I wasn’t over the moon with his production and he’s going to have to score more than 10 points to warrant his minutes, but it’s a step in the right direction.

Grade: C+

Jaxson Hayes

11 minutes, 6 points, 5 rebounds, 3-4 FG, -2

A good bounceback effort from Hayes in this one. He had a much more impactful showing in the same amount of minutes as Wednesday’s game. This is the version of Hayes the Lakers need, particularly with a game against the Nuggets coming up.

Grade: B

Max Christie, Cam Reddish

I was a little surprised Cam Reddish was active after only just returning from injury, but the reason he only played four minutes is because he was experiencing soreness. Christie got his minutes and looked good in them.

Neither is getting a grade, but Christie needs minutes regardless of who is and isn’t healthy.

Darvin Ham

I try to be fair with Ham. In general, I think coaches are scapegoats way too often.

But my word, I was pulling my hair out staring at him standing alongside LeBron as the final minutes ticked away and the Lakers trailing while holding onto his timeouts was the most insane thing he’s done this season, full stop. He ended regulation with two timeouts. There is zero logic for not calling a timeout in that scenario and getting LeBron on the court.

Outside of that, he’s had to navigate his bench getting torched in back-to-back games. Only Dinwiddie played more than 17 minutes off the bench in this one.

He also made the bizarre choice to put Dinwiddie in on the final possession of overtime in need of a defensive stop. Fortunately, Kyle Kuzma opted for an equally insane final shot attempt to tie the game.

Never change, Kuz.

Grade: D-

Thursday’s DNPs: Skylar Mays, Dylan Windler

Thursday’s inactives: Colin Castleton, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood, Maxwell Lewis, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino

