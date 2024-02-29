Lakers win unnecessary dogfight against Wizards in overtime

In the biggest microcosm of the season, the Lakers followed up perhaps their best win of the season with a downright ugly display, even if it resulted in a 134-131 win over the Wizards.

Washington, who has won nine games this season, pushed the Lakers to the limit before faltering in overtime. But it only happened after giving the Lakers one might scare.

Anthony Davis had himself a strong first half, scoring a dominating 24 points. He ended the game with 40 points, 15 rebounds, four assists, and three blocks. LeBron James scored 31 points with four rebounds and nine assists. D’Angelo Russell pitched in with 22 points.

Spencer Dinwiddie has been the only Lakers with decent production off the bench with seven last night and 10 tonight with three assists. Austin Reaves had 12 points, six rebounds and four assists and a number of key plays in the clutch.

The Lakers started the game off shaky, while the Wizards were making their shots. D’Lo was 2-3 from behind the arc, scoring eight quick points. LeBron was missing his 3-pointers, but like a freight train, he couldn’t be stopped and dunked twice. The Wizards had the lead for much of the first because the Lakers had another one of their slow starts.

Dinwiddie stopped some of the bleeding and got the Lakers within six. Jordan Poole answered back to make it an eight-point lead for the Wizards. The Lakers' defense was nonexistent as they gave up 34 points. The Wizards were up 34-31 at the end of the first.

LAL were down 2 when they went to the small lineup with Prince/Reddish at the 4/3, and quickly fell behind by 8 after Jordan Poole hit his 3rd shot off the bench.



Davis then took matters into his own hands and scored 5 straight points to trim the deficit to 3. — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) March 1, 2024

The second quarter started with the Lakers letting the Wizards lead get to six. A LeBron lob to Jaxson Hayes cut the lead to three, but Poole answered back to extend their lead to six again. LeBron started taking over the quarter to help cut the deficit to four after the Wizards' lead had extended to eight.

The Lakers still couldn’t take the lead as the Wizards fired back any time they made a push. Poole’s 16 points and Corey Kispert’s 10 points off the bench were huge for the Wizards. The Lakers bench was once again struggling to score having just six points with six minutes to play in the half.

With three minutes remaining in the second period, a goaltending call on Kyle Kuzma followed by an AD free throw made it a two-point game. AD was up to 18 points and made it a tie game with more free throws. The Lakers took the lead after Dinwiddie nailed a three and were up at the half, 70-69.

Spencer for the lead pic.twitter.com/JD5oQxMlfu — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 1, 2024

The Wizards came out in the second half with all the energy while the Lakers were missing shots, giving them a one-point lead. The Lakers regained the lead on a dunk by Rui Hachimura. They couldn’t figure out how to defend the Warriors, though, which was the only reason why they weren’t ahead by more.

Both teams didn’t want to play defense so they just kept scoring back and forth. With four minutes left in the quarter, the Lakers were only up one after a layup from Austin Reaves. After a slow start, Austin was starting to exert himself more and was up to six points. The Lakers gained their largest lead of the game after he nailed a midrange shot.

The Lakers were starting to pull away but the Wizards just wouldn’t quit and got it within two. Max Christie stopped the bleeding and the lead was up to five after an and-one. At the end of the third, the Lakers were up 99-95.

AD with the forceful block and save



Wizards-Lakers | Live on the NBA App

https://t.co/pTut1xXJBI pic.twitter.com/aIKTteBGGc — NBA (@NBA) March 1, 2024

The Lakers’ lead was up to seven to start the fourth after a D’Lo 3-pointer. Poole was up to 31 points and was doing everything for the Wizards to keep them close. The LeBron and AD two-man game made it a six-point lead. The Wizards had no quit in them and continued to cut the deficit as soon as the Lakers wanted to start pulling away. It was a one-point Laker lead after Tyus Jones knocked down a three.

With four minutes left, the game turned into nervous time for the Lakers. The Wizards took the lead by three after a mini-run by Kyle Kuzma. AD regained the lead for the Lakers, but Poole answered it right back and they took the lead by two. Austin tied the game but the Wizards had the ball with 4.7 seconds left. Poole had the opportunity to win the game but missed the shot and we got five more minutes to see which team wanted to play some defense.

The Lakers started overtime with a D’Lo layup assisted by AD. Kuzma’s second-half domination continued and he scored a quick five points. LeBron tied the game up with a three after a chase-down block on the other end. It was a two-point Laker lead with 1:41 left.

Offensive rebounds to get second chances helped the Lakers down the stretch but they couldn’t score. With 17 seconds left, they were holding onto a three-point lead with the Wizards having the chance to tie it again. Kuzma missed a deep 3-pointer and the Lakers hung on to win.

Key Takeaways:

The Lakers have had terrible bench production the last two games, which in turn ends up being a big reason why LeBron and the starting five have to assert themselves more. The bench has to be better.

You cannot be in a dogfight with one of the worst teams in the league. Of course, it is understandable to be tired since it’s the second night of a back-to-back, but it’s the Wizards. They are one of the worst teams in the league for a reason.

Anthony Davis and LeBron James. That is all.

The Lakers’ next game is on Saturday against the Denver Nuggets at 5:30 PM PT. on ABC.

You can follow Karin on Twitter at @KarinAbcarians.