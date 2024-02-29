Reacts: Can the Lakers win the Western Conference?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year, we ask questions of the most plugged-in Los Angeles Lakers fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Despite sitting at the ninth seed in the Western Conference, the Lakers have shown signs of greatness this season. First was their In-Season Tournament title, then key wins against the Boston Celtics on the road and ending the New York Knicks’ ten-game winning streak.

Most recently, the Lakers defeated the Los Angeles Clippers on the road, overcoming a 21-point deficit to win the season series 3-1 against their hallway rival and win the final matchup between the two teams while sharing Crytpo.com Arena.

Our DraftKings Reacts results for this week show the answers to a pair of questions related to the Western Conference race and who will hoist the Larry O'Brien at the end of it all. Ultimately, the Lakers did get some votes to come out of the West.

The Denver Nuggets got the most votes to come out of the West, with 38%, which makes sense given that they are the defending champs. The Lakers are far away the worst team record-wise to garner top-six votes, pulling 5% from our poll.

That may be surprising given their standing, but the aforementioned context to some of their top wins, the fact that they made it to the Western Conference Finals last season and have a healthy LeBron James and Anthony Davis is likely why fans are still willing to give Los Angeles some votes.

While some people believe the Lakers can reach the Finals this season, no one thinks they can win the NBA title in June.

Coming out of the West will be hard and as things currently stand, the Lakers would have to win multiple road series to get it done. So, it's no surprise fans aren't picking them to pull a Miami Heat and come out of the conference despite being a low seed.

In the West, the Nuggets still have the most votes with 18%, but three Western Conference teams are close together with the Clippers, Suns and Timberwolves. In the East, fans only see two viable options: the top-seed Boston Celtics and the Doc Rivers-led Milwaukee Bucks, with the Celtics dominating the polls with a 39% share.

Lastly, our final Western Conference-centric poll was a fun one from our friends at Pounding the Rock on what the next ridiculous stat line Victor Wenbanyama will pull off next.

Sixty-three percent of fans see Wemby scoring 20 points and grabbing 20 boards as his next accomplishment. Against the Lakers last week, Wemby wasn't far away from this goal, scoring 27 and grabbing double-digit boards. The Lakers were still able to cruise to victory in that matchup, winning 123-118 despite Wemby's efforts.

