LeBron James status uncertain vs. Wizards on second night of back-to-back

LeBron James put on one of his most masterful performances in purple and gold on Wednesday, putting together the largest comeback of his career to shock the Clippers in the final regular season game in the hallway rivalry.

It was a marvelous night that should be celebrated. The Lakers' problem is they are back in action on Thursday.

More specifically, that might be a problem for LeBron. He hasn’t played in recent back-to-backs, but given the dire nature of the Lakers situation, Thursday might see a change of plans.

After Wednesday’s game, head coach Darvin Ham provided the only “insight” on the situation, a word that should be used loosely.

“We’ll see,” Ham said when asked if he knew LeBron’s status vs. Washington.

Notably, LeBron did not play in either of the Lakers’ back-to-backs on either side of the All-Star break, though that was likely to maximize his rest over the break.

Before that, it’s been a mixed bag of whether he has played. More often than not, he has played in both sides of a back-to-back, the most recent coming on Dec. 8 against Denver and Dec. 9 against the Pelicans.

Early in the season in December, though, he sat out road back-to-backs against the Spurs and Timberwolves. Basically, there is no status quo here for LeBron and the Lakers.

The Wizards are one of the worst teams in the league, sitting at 9-49 coming into the contest. In an ideal world, the Lakers would easily rest LeBron. Nothing about this Lakers season has been ideal, though.

But with three games in four nights and that third game being the Nuggets on Saturday, it wouldn’t be a shock if LeBron sat on Thursday. With or without him, the Lakers need to take care of business and quickly against the Wizards.

