Player Grades: Lakers vs. Clippers

The Lakers were well on their way Wednesday to a loss that felt like it was going to be a particularly damning one. In back-to-back massively important games, they faced deficits of at least 20 points in both. They no-showed a second game in a row.

But then, LeBron James.

He’s been in the league a long time. He’s done a lot of remarkable things in that span. He’s had plenty of incredible moments with the Lakers. In a career as long as his, you don’t get firsts anymore.

Wednesday, though, was the first time he’s overcome a 21-point fourth-quarter deficit. In other words, this is his biggest fourth quarter comeback.

That shouldn’t be happening in YEAR TWENTY-ONE. Unbelievable.

So, let’s grade the win. As always, grades are based on expectations for each player. A “B” grade represents the average performance for that player.

Rui Hachimura

29 minutes, 17 points, 2 rebounds, 1 steal, 8-15 FG, 1-5 3PT, +1

A lot of the Lakers role players are going to be graded on a curve because, for a lot of the game I didn’t think they were particularly good. Then, in the fourth quarter, they were good. How does the latter weigh against the former?

I thought Rui brought the energy defensively and had a number of good plays on that end. His lone 3-pointer gave the Lakers the lead late and he followed that with a nice finish at the rim. Overall, it wasn’t a bad game. You’d want more but he delivered late.

Grade: B+

LeBron James

37 minutes, 34 points, 6 rebounds, 8 assists, 13-21 FG, 7-12 3PT, 1-1 FT, +11

There’s no caveats here. There’s not many words here, either. A special, special performance.

If any player did this in any year of their career, it’d be remarkable. LeBron is doing this in Year 21. I just don’t think that can be emphasized enough.

Grade: A+

Anthony Davis

36 minutes, 20 points, 12 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 3 blocks, 8-15 FG, 0-2 3PT, 4-5 FT, -4

I was very annoyed that AD found himself in foul trouble. It’s absolutely something this team can not afford, especially when they’re already short-handed in the frontcourt.

Having said that, he did not commit another foul for the remainder of the game. He probably should have been fed more, considering no one could handle him, but also, he effectively got 20 points in three quarters since LeBron was Superman in the fourth and did most of the scoring.

He did have some big rebounds late and played his normal spectacular defense.

Grade: B+

Austin Reaves

36 minutes, 13 points, 8 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 6-11 FG, 1-4 3PT, -5

Statistically, the worst among the Lakers’ starters in the scoring department but I also thought he did a good job in other areas. After a dismal display of rebounding on Sunday, Reaves grabbed eight boards, seven defensively, to help end possessions on that end.

He also had some big defensive possessions late, too.

here you go bro, and i extended the Normal Powell clip, talk about CLAMPS pic.twitter.com/ldGoyvjXFb — LakeShow Highlights (@LSH_lakeshow) February 29, 2024

Grade: B+

D’Angelo Russell

34 minutes, 18 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 6-10 FG, 3-6 3PT, 3-4 FT, +8

D’Lo didn’t have a prolific game scoring, but it was certainly efficient AND timely. He had two 3-pointers in the fourth, but no shot was bigger than his shot from the corner with just over 90 seconds remaining.

DLo puts the Lakers up 6 late!



LAL-LAC on ESPN pic.twitter.com/h2Ei2vqGVG — NBA (@NBA) February 29, 2024

Not only was it impressive to hit those shots in that situation, but he didn’t even come down with them, either. Catch high, shoot high. Those are TOUGH shots.

Grade: A-

Spencer Dinwiddie

20 minutes, 7 points, 2 rebounds, 6 assists, 3-6 FG, 1-4 3PT, -3

Finally, at last, Dinwiddie did something for this team. Through the first half, I was completely out on him. But he had a decent third quarter, easily his best with the Lakers, where he had five of his seven points and an assist.

It’s definitely not a lot and I’m not in on Dinwiddie by any means. I’m just not entirely out on him. Barely. I’m teetering on that edge though. He has provided minimal impact and if this is all he has to offer, give his minutes to Max Christie.

Grade: C

Cam Reddish

20 minutes, 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 steal, 2-4 FG, 1-2 3PT, +5

If anyone deserves the benefit of the doubt tonight, it’s Reddish in his first game back. He was thrown to the wolves in a sense, being placed on an island against James Harden many times in his first action back from injury.

He did knock down a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, too. Overall, I didn’t think he had a great game but he’s an athletic, defensive wing that the Lakers sorely need, so hopefully he gets healthy quick.

Grade: C+

Taurean Prince

17 minutes, 2 points, 2 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 1-4 FG, 0-1 3PT, +3

A huge woof from Prince tonight, who was really bad. Earnestly, I only remember one good play he had and it was his steal, which he made a good read on a bad pass. Outside of that, it was really, really rough.

Grade: F

Jaxson Hayes

11 minutes, 2 rebounds, +6

This is a tough match-up for Hayes as the Clippers are a team that is very happy to go small, so the minutes are limited. He also got destroyed in the pick and roll against Harden. But he can’t play 11 minutes and only get two rebounds against a Clippers team willing to go small.

Grade: F

Max Christie

He played five seconds, so he wasn’t technically a DNP, but he was DNP.

Darvin Ham

My frustration with the Lakers had more to do with how badly they were executing things and not acting like this game was as important as it was. How much of that part falls on Ham? If you give him credit for the Lakers coming out with the right mentality as I have, then he gets docked if the opposite happens.

He did pull the plug pretty quickly on Prince. Tonight was the fewest minutes Prince has played this season. This was also the second-fewest minutes Dinwiddie has played since joining the Lakers. This is only the second time since Jan. 29 that Hayes has played fewer than 10 minutes.

The bench was bad and he recognized that and did not keep them out there long. Overall, I’m not sure how much he can do when everyone on the bench had bad nights.

I do think he made some interesting changes defensively that helped the Lakers get into the game. After playing in drop coverage against ball screens early, the Lakers changed to blitzing Harden on them in the second half.

That forced Mason Plumlee in short roll situations and he absolutely did not handle that well, allowing the Lakers to jump start their comeback.

Grade: C+

Wednesday’s DNPs: Skylar Mays, Dylan Windler

Wednesday’s inactives: Colin Castleton, Jarred Vanderbilt, Christian Wood, Maxwell Lewis, Gabe Vincent, Jalen Hood-Schifino

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.