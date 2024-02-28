LeBron James leads Lakers to remarkable fourth quarter comeback win over Clippers

LeBron James added to a career of remarkable performances with one of his finest in a Lakers uniform, scoring 19 points in the fourth quarter to outscore the Clippers and earn the Lakers a 116-112 win.

Trailing by as many as 21 points in the fourth quarter, the Lakers rode the back of LeBron to one of the biggest wins of the season.

The Lakers starters all reached double figures on the night with LeBron James leading the way, finishing with 34 points on 13-19 shooting overall and 7-11 shooting from range along with six rebounds and eight assists. Anthony Davis added 20 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks. Austin Reaves had 13 points, Rui Hachimura added 17 and D’Angelo Russell chipped in 18.

The woes came from the bench, who had a putrid showing. Even with Cam Reddish returning to the lineup, they managed just 14 points overall.

The Lakers started out strong behind Davis, who imposed his will against a Clippers team without Ivica Zubac. However, Davis found himself in early foul trouble once again and his exiting the game with two fouls coincided with the Clippers going on a run.

Fueled by James Harden, the Clippers quickly opened up a double-digit lead that saw them take complete control of the game. The Lakers’ offense, which was humming prior to the All-Star break, remained stagnant yet again and the Clippers’ was anything but.

Making matters worse was the Clippers out-hustling the Lakers and, by halftime, the lead had reached 14 points at 66-52. A quick start of the locker room pushed the lead to 17, but the Lakers responded with their best stretch of the night to that point.

Energized by a string of defensive stops, the Lakers got out in transition and got fastbreak buckets. Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves were the catalysts on both ends and the lead dipped down to 71-62 after a steal and layup from the latter.

But as quickly as the Lakers got into the game, a 10-1 Clippers run gave them their biggest lead of the night at 18 points. At that point, any run the Lakers managed was immediately responded with a Clippers run as well. The lead reached its largest after a Norman Powell buzzer-beating 3-pointer to end the third, giving the Clippers a 19-point advantage.

The Lakers did have another fake comeback in them, this one led by LeBron. A strong start to the fourth quarter — only after the Clippers extended their lead briefly to 21 — featured a number of 3-pointers from LeBron, including one that capped off an 8-0 run to make it a 100-91 game.

The run didn’t stop out of a timeout as LeBron continued carrying the team. His fourth 3-pointer of the quarter gave him 29 points and made it a five-point game at 104-99.

His fifth 3-pointer of the quarter came over Daniel Theis to make it a two-point game. His attempt at a sixth 3-pointer of the frame missed, but an offensive rebound from AD led to a foul and him tying the game at 106.

Hachimura gave the Lakers the lead off a LeBron assist on the next possession with a 3-pointer and then extended it to a five-point lead as part of a 12-0 run one possession later.

Rui hits the corner three for the lead! pic.twitter.com/k2g07fZVV4 — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 29, 2024

D’Angelo, with ice in his veins, buried a 3-pointer with 1:12 left to push the lead back to six points after a Harden layup.

The Clippers had a push in them with back-to-back layups after empty Lakers possessions, then had a chance to win it, but a Kawhi Leonard baseline jumper fell short and Cam Reddish punctuated the win with a dunk.

Key Takeaways

Look, it’s my job to write words for a living and I’m finding it hard to describe what LeBron did tonight. There are just no more superlatives to describe him. None of them feel strong enough.

There are a lot of other things you could focus on from this one. The Lakers shouldn’t need LeBron to bail them out. This isn’t sustainable basketball. The bench was woeful. The defense struggled. The role players struggled a lot of the night again. AD was in foul trouble early yet again.

But come winning time, all of that went away. LeBron carried them to the final minutes and Rui, D’Lo and AD all helped carry them over the hump.

Unbelievable.

