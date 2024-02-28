Lakers vs. Wizards Preview: Building off a massive victory

The Lakers are back at it on their home floor on Thursday against the Washington Wizards. This will be the first meeting between both teams this season.

Start time and TV schedule

Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Washington Wizards

When: 7:30 p.m. PT, Feb. 29.

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Watch: Spectrum Sportsnet

The Lakers have a huge opportunity to build off one of — if not — their most impressive victories of the season versus the L.A. Clippers. After falling behind for as many as 21 points, the purple and gold showed a lot of pride, resiliency and focus that has just not been there from them since they got out of the All-Star break.

As we’ve come to know about this Lakers team by now, it only takes one game for them to get it together. But the problem throughout the whole season has been their inability to stay consistent. With a matchup against one of the worst teams in the league on Thursday at home, it’s extremely vital for Los Angeles to win this one.

For the Lakers to make it two wins a row, they cannot rely on LeBron James — who is uncertain about playing on Thursday — like they did against the Clippers. They need more from D’Angelo Russell, Rui Hachimura and Austin Reaves, who, in fairness to them, showed up on Wednesday. They will all just have to step up even more in James’ absence if the 39-year-old indeed sits out.

Note that this Wizards team has lost 12 games in a row and despite wanting a decent chance for that top pick in the draft lottery this year, it’s safe to assume that they would want to also put a stop to their embarrassing losing streak. So the Lakers better not play like they expect the Wizards to bow down to them.

It won’t be a surprise if the Lakers dare the Wizards to shoot a lot of threes in this one as they’re the fourth-worst 3-point shooting team in the league. However, they can still score as they average the third most points in the paint this season, just behind the Lakers who are No. 2 in this category. The Lakers can live with Kyle Kuzma and Jordan Poole attempting 20 shots each in this one for as long as their supporting cast doesn’t go off on them.

That said, the Lakers have the opportunity to make it two wins a row and they need to do that now more than ever. Let’s see if the Lakers can capitalize off their massive victory against the Clippers and look to get back on track so that there’s hope for them to pull another late-season push.

Notes and Updates:

The Lakers have yet to release an injury report but expect LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) to be a game-time decision.

Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot soreness), Chrtisian Wood (left knee effusion) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) are not scheduled to be back anytime soon.

As for the Wizards, Deni Avdija (left heel contusion) is questionable while Bilal Coulibaly (pelvic contusion) and Isiah Livers (right hip) won’t suit up.

