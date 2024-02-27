Lakers vs. Clippers Preview: Battle against another division rival

The Lakers and Clippers will face off for the last time in the regular season on Wednesday. This will be the first night of a back-to-back for the purple and gold and the start of a crucial six-game stretch in 10 days.

Start time and TV schedule

Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. L.A. Clippers

When: 7 p.m. PT, Feb. 28.

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Watch: ESPN, Spectrum Sportsnet

No team needed two days off more than the Lakers, not only because they’re been hit hard by injuries as of late and have to gear up for a rough schedule ahead, but for them to reflect on how they’ve performed since coming out of the All-Star break. They’re 2-1 in their last three games, two of those losses coming against their Pacific division rivals who they badly failed to create separation within the standings.

Much of the Lakers’ underperformance as of late has to do with their defense, which ranks 26th in the league since Jan. 23. That was evident again versus the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, when they stumbled in the first quarter and allowed 45 points, which ultimately cost them the game.

The Lakers were outscored 18-1 in a 3:25 span in the first quarter.



Over the other 44:35 of the game, they outscored Phoenix 112-105.



Can't lose focus like that against good teams and expect to win — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) February 25, 2024

A similar instance happened in the loss against the Golden State Warriors, where L.A. kept up for most of the first half until they gave up a 15-3 run in a span of 2:27 minutes to end the second quarter. The Lakers never came back from that 11-point Warriors lead, which is the reason why they’re now sitting on the 10th seed of the Western Conference.

These mini runs the Lakers have given up — where their offense can’t seem to keep up offensively nor can their defense get stops — have been a common theme for them as of late and desperately need to be addressed if they’re still hoping to get something out of this season.

That should start against another lethal offensive team in the Clippers on Wednesday. The Clippers, who are 6-4 in their last 10 games, have actually struggled defensively as well as of late. They’ve ranked 29th in defense over the last eight games but have managed to stay afloat because they have reliable scorers like Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and Norman Powell who can will them to victory every night.

But in fairness to the Lakers, they’ve actually played hard against the Clippers this season, who they’ve already beaten twice. In their last meeting, where the Lakers didn’t have LeBron James active, they actually kept up most of the game until they ran out of steam late in the fourth quarter.

When healthy, this Lakers team actually matches up really well with the Clippers with their height and interior presence defensively. The key for the Lakers is to keep up with them offensively and that starts with the supporting cast. D’Angelo Russell needs to keep converting his three-point attempts, Rui Hachimura has to continue imposing his will inside the paint and Austin Reaves needs to stay aggressive.

We know what we’re going to get from Anthony Davis and LeBron James but it’s clear that the formula in the Lakers’ victories against the Clippers this season hinges on the productivity of their role players.

Let’s see if the team shows up with a stronger commitment to be better on both ends of the floor on Wednesday as they aim to win the season series against the Clippers.

Notes and Updates:

The Lakers list Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) and Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) as probable for Wednesday. AD didn’t practice on Tuesday due to a respiratory illness but it’s good news that he’s listed as probable. There’s also a good chance that Reddish returns after missing 14 games due to a sprain that he suffered in the last match against the Clippers. Reddish has actually played well against the Clippers this season so it’s ideal to have him back on the lineup ahead of Wednesday’s game.

Meanwhile, LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy) is listed as questionable while Jarred Vanderbilt (right foot soreness), Chrtisian Wood (left knee effusion) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) are all out

As for the Clippers, only Paul George (left knee soreness) is listed on their injury report as he will not play. With George out, the Lakers should watch out for Powell, who seems to always go off against the Lakers.

If this will be the last time the Lakers and Clippers face other this season, it will also be the final time the Lakers will ever be considered a road team when they play at Crypto.com Arena as the Clippers will move to their new home next season.

Nicole Ganglani