Three things in life are certain: death, taxes and the Lakers being involved in the play-in.

For the fourth season in a row, the Lakers are trying to make a late-season push amidst a play-in race looking for another deep playoff run.

The good news is they already have a proof of concept with last season’s team and many of those core players and the same head coach are on the team. So, why can’t the Lakers imitate last year’s success in 2024?

Well, one of the reasons it is easier said than done is that the Western Conference is as tough as ever. The Lakers are three games above .500 and that’s only good for the ninth seed in the West. The Golden State Warriors are also vying for that ninth spot or better, just a half-game behind the Lakers, so falling to the tenth and final play-in spot is possible for the purple and gold.

On paper, the Lakers have the sixth toughest schedule, according to Basketball Reference, so maintaining their position at ninth or advancing further will be tough regardless.

Recent injury updates on Gabe Vincent and Jarred Vanderbilt were not very encouraging. Still, the good news is Cam Reddish is now closer to returning, being marked as probable in the Lakers’ most recent injury report, so maybe some reinforcements are on the way.

In our DraftKings Reacts survey for this week, we ask the only question that matters: What seed will the Lakers finish in the Western Conference?

How many games do the Lakers have to win to get the sixth seed? Every season is different, but a 44-38 record was good enough for the sixth seed last year.

For the Lakers to reach a 44-38 record, they have to go 13-11 the rest of the way, which is hard but possible. Now, keep in mind that might not be good enough this season to avoid the play-in as currently, the sixth seed is the New Orleans Pelicans, who have a .586 winning percentage, which is better than the .537 percentage that got you the sixth seed last year.

If the Lakers find themselves back in the play-in, the question then becomes, what will their seeding be? They are currently ninth and three games behind the seventh and eighth seeds, but there is still a lot of basketball to play. Can the Lakers close that gap to ensure they aren’t in the single-elimination No. 9 vs. No. 10 game?

Or what about the worst-case scenario, where the Lakers fall completely out of contention like they did during the 2021-22 season? It’s unlikely to happen with the Utah Jazz in tank mode but it’s still a dark possibility if this team gets hit with another injury bug or if the Jazz suddenly get hot.

Of all these possibilities, which one seems the most logical to you?

Let us know by voting and sharing your thoughts down below!

