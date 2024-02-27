Anthony Davis misses Lakers practice with upper respiratory illness

It wouldn’t be a Lakers off-day without injury news this season, though this time it could be quite the blow. While the Lakers had practice on Tuesday, Anthony Davis was not present as the big man missed practice with an upper respiratory illness.

His status for Wednesday’s game against the Clippers is unknown.

AD did not practice today. The Lakers say it's an upper respiratory illness. — Edwin Garcia (@ECreates88) February 27, 2024

Perhaps related, Davis did not have a voice in either Thursday’s game against the Warriors or Friday’s game against the Spurs last week. The result was some porous defensive showings and struggles as a result with the team’s primary communicator on that end of the court silenced.

Davis noted that he wasn’t experiencing any illness, just that his voice had gone away. It may not be a coincidence now that he is suffering from an illness.

The Lakers have a crucial game against the Clippers upcoming on Wednesday before playing the Wizards in a back-to-back on Thursday and the Nuggets again on Saturday. So, while there’s never a good time to be without AD, this is a particularly bad time, if it happens.

The Clippers, fortunately, will be without Paul George in the contest as he will miss a second-straight game with knee soreness.

Paul George is set to miss his second straight game as the Clippers and Lakers prepare for Wednesday’s Hallway Series finale, a staple of downtown Los Angeles for the last 25 years.



Story: https://t.co/GmGIXbOhz4 pic.twitter.com/QehTsMitnm — Justin Russo (@FlyByKnite) February 27, 2024

It’s a golden opportunity, then, for the Lakers to pick up an important win to aid their hopes of climbing up the standings.

In a small bit of good news for the Lakers, Cam Reddish did practice with the team on Tuesday. While his status is also unknown for Wednesday’s game, it continues a positive trend for Reddish as he nears a return to the court. Even if it doesn’t come in Wednesday’s game, there is certainly an inevitability to his return with the sense that it could be in the offing this week.

