LeBron James defends Bronny in now-deleted tweets about 2024 NBA mock drafts: ‘Let the kid be a kid’

For obvious and completely expected reasons, Bronny’s career at USC hasn’t taken off quite like he, LeBron James or his family may have hoped and anticipated. After his very serious scare last summer, the brakes were pumped and things slowed down dramatically.

As a result of all this, after once appearing in the top 10 of a DraftExpress mock draft last year, Bronny is no longer even in the 2024 mock draft and is, instead, in the 2025 mock draft for DraftExpress.

In response to Jonathan Givony of DraftExpress going on ESPN to talk about that, LeBron fired off some tweets on Monday to defend Bronny that he has since deleted.

LeBron chimes in on Bronny's critics and mock draft placing

Look, I would preface this by saying LeBron’s point is right. Bronny dealt with a very serious health issue and is lucky to even be on the court, so talk of his future should include some asterisks.

I don’t think Givony was out of line with his comments, either. People want to know about Bronny’s future and his profile as a draft prospect.

But, let’s also be frank here: no one has put more pressure on Bronny than LeBron himself by declaring his desire to play with him in the NBA. The moment he spoke those words, eyes shifted to Bronny and his own NBA future.

Is it fair? Probably not. But if LeBron is wondering who put pressure on him, it’s him!

Look back to last year when LeBron tweeted that Bronny was already better than people in the NBA.

Man Bronny definitely better than some of these cats I've been watching on league pass today. Shit lightweight hilarious — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 7, 2023

And look back to this year, when LeBron made an off-hand remark in the locker room that Bronny could come in and help the Lakers right now.

Teams are considering drafting Bronny just because it may mean LeBron signs for them in the offseason as a free agent, including the Lakers. That certainly isn’t fair to Bronny as it adds even more pressure on him and welcomes scrutiny.

LeBron has been, is and will continue to be an incredible father. His family is set up for their lives and the lives of generations to come.

But if he wants less pressure on Bronny and for him to just be a kid, perhaps he should look in the mirror a bit, too.

