LeBron James pushes back against criticisms of Lakers free throw shooting

The perception from Lakers haters is that Los Angeles always gets the favorable whistle. Fans of opposing teams often look at the free throw disparity as an example of unfair officiating. If you only look at the free throw numbers for the Lakers this season, the argument has some legs. The Lakers are committing the least personal fouls this season at 16.3 per game and are attempting 24.3 free throws in those matchups.

Against the Phoenix Suns, however, that theory didn't pan out as the Lakers only attempted eight shots from the charity stripe while the Suns went 18-19 from the line.

Eight is a season-low for free-throw attempts for the Lakers — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 25, 2024

In his postgame presser, LeBron James clarified why the Lakers often have a positive free throw disparity and why officiating in their matchup versus the Suns was frustrating.

"A lot of people, a lot of coaches, a lot of teams are like 'That's all the Lakers do is get to the free throw line.' James said. "It's like this narrative out there that that's all we do is get to the free throw line. I mean, we have attackers. That's what we do. We have attackers. Yeah, we shoot the ball from the perimeter, but we're not shooting 40, 50 threes a game. We're not that team. We don't have the luxury of being that team. When we're getting to the paint, that's what we're really good at. To have eight free throw attempts that's definitely not us. I know definitely I got hit a couple times going to the paint tonight that wasn't called but it is what it is."

The Lakers are averaging 55.4 points in the paint, the second-highest in the NBA, so LeBron hit the nail on the head with his assessment. The more you attack, the more likely teams are to get physical and try to stop you, which means there will be more fouls.

The Lakers are also a poor defensive team, so opponents have been able to score on them easily with little resistance. In other words, the Lakers can't commit fouls when they aren't defending much to begin with.

Following the defeat to the Suns on the road, head coach Darvin Ham also commented on his frustrations with the lack of calls for his team.

"It seems that the whistle for us is quick," Ham said. "We're playing defense or we play good defense, someone falls down, misses the shot, as we're getting the rebound, the whistle goes. I'm not one to use referees as an excuse, but it's becoming increasingly tough because of the inconsistency. I'm seeing our guys get the same contact on them as we're supposedly committing and the whistle's not being blown. And that's something we focus on is trying to win the free throw line every game. That’s tough.”

“I'm telling my guys to drive downhill, we're trying to love and live in the paint and you're not getting calls. I see guys with their hands in our guy's ribs or swinging, swiping at their heads trying to block the shot but not getting the ball but getting a piece of the body and it's not being called. Simple as that. We have to figure out ways to not let that be a problem but it's tough when there's so much inconsistency."

All teams want when it comes to officiating is consistency. Call it the same both ways so we understand what's a foul and what isn't. The Lakers didn't feel like the whistle was right on Sunday and while their poor first-quarter start was the main reason they lost, the officiating didn't help.

Particularly with LeBron, it seems like he doesn't get a star whistle.

He loves to drive to the paint and it seems that referees allow a lot of contact with him. It's almost like he gets punished for being so big and being able to finish through so much contact that he doesn't get as many calls. It reminds me of what Shaquille O'Neal went through during his Lakers tenure.

Ultimately, complaining about officiating will only get you so far. L.A. has to start playing better and work around whatever challenges the officiating, injuries, or the schedule provides for them if they want to turn this season around.

