LeBron James ‘angling’ for multi-year deal with Lakers in offseason

We are still in the middle of the NBA season, but many are already speculating where LeBron James will be playing basketball next season and if it will be with the Los Angeles Lakers.

Buzz surrounding this topic sparked when James sent out a cryptic tweet with days left until the NBA trade deadline. After the deadline had passed, it was reported that the Warriors and Sixers had inquired about a deal for LeBron.

Obviously, he wasn't moved and in the aftermath of these conversations, James' agent, Rich Paul stated LeBron is committed to the Lakers and Bron himself said he hopes to end his career as a Laker.

James isn't going to automatically be a free agent this summer. He has a player option, so he can sign it and return to L.A. for $51.4 million in the 2023/24 season, but reports indicate LeBron will likely decline it.

If he does and gets a new contract, will it be with the Lakers and what could those numbers look like?

Brian Windhorst of ESPN went on First Take and indicated that James will be angling a multi-year deal that will be nine figures.

LeBron James is looking for a multi-year deal with the Los Angeles Lakers this summer.



• 2-3 years

• ~$60m per year (Max each year)

• 3 years would take him to 42 years old



(via @WindhorstESPN, @Digits3App) pic.twitter.com/FlhkOqo0fN — Lakers Vino (@VinoUncorked) February 26, 2024

A multi-year deal for a player already 39 years old could give fans pause, but the player is LeBron. He's still an All-Star starter and, at worst, the second-best player on the Lakers. You pay that man his money, thank him for being part of the franchise and aim to get better in the summer by going after a third star.

There's a lot of time left before these decisions get made. For now it's a relief that James and the Lakers appear to be in-sync. Anything can happen and a good today doesn't mean a better tomorrow. Hopefully, the Lakers can make the postseason and win some games so James doesn't get a wandering eye or view other places as better options for his final years of play.

Another aspect to watch is LeBron's son, Bronny James.

LeBron has stated his desire to play with his son and he could declare for the draft this year. The Lakers are reportedly open to drafting him, but what if another team does in an attempt to sway James to their franchise?

Seems like many decisions in the James household could impact what the Lakers look like next year. For fans who want LeBron to remain in Southern California, all signs point to that happening, but we'll have to wait and see how it all plays out this summer.

