Player Grades: Lakers vs. Suns

Sunday served as a notable uptick in opponent quality and game importance for the Lakers. Needing to reel off wins to move up the standings and out of the play-in race, the Lakers completely faltered.

And the Lakers laid an egg early on in this one.

A less than four-minute stretch in the opening period buried the Lakers into a hole they never came out of. For the majority of Sunday’s game, they were on par with or better than the Suns. But none of it mattered.

The Lakers were outscored 18-1 in a 3:25 span in the first quarter.



Over the other 44:35 of the game, they outscored Phoenix 112-105.



Can't lose focus like that against good teams and expect to win — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) February 25, 2024

Because of that, this is one of the more frustrating losses of the season. Given a perfect chance to climb up the standings, the Lakers fumbled the bag as bad as they have this year.

So, let’s grade the loss. As always, grades are based on expectations for each player. A “B” grade represents the average performance for that player.

Rui Hachimura

26 minutes, 13 points, 4 rebounds, 5-9 FG, 2-2 3PT, 1-1 FT, -7

The Rui experience can be perfectly summed up in the last four games.

36 points, 13-19 FG

8 points, 3-8 FG

17 points, 7-11 FG

13 points, 5-9 FG

There just hasn’t been consistency from him night in and night out. There’s flashes and moments or stretches when you see it. But on Sunday — and this is going to be a recurring trend in the role players — he didn’t step up.

Grade: C-

LeBron James

37 minutes, 28 points, 12 assists, 7 rebounds, 2 steals, 1 block, 12-19 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-4 FT, -8

Any sort of coasting it felt like he did at times in the first half was completely wiped away in the second half. He was aggressive and stepped up on both ends of the floor in the second half, spending a lot of time on Kevin Durant as well.

Grade: A-

Anthony Davis

42 minutes, 22 points, 14 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks, 11-17 FG, -2

When LeBron coasted in the first half, he still had nearly a double-double. When Anthony Davis coasted in the first half, he was invisible. He stepped up big in the second half but that first half was about as bad as it comes with AD.

On top of that, Jusuf Nurkic had a hell of a game and took it to AD on both ends of the court all game.

Grade: C+

Austin Reaves

35 minutes, 14 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 steal, 5-12 FG, 2-7 3PT, 2-2 FT, -10

Another role player who didn’t show up enough on Sunday. Reaves struggled shooting the ball all game long and didn’t offset it with playmaking either. And if he’s going to struggle as much as does defensively matched up against Kevin Durant — through little fault of his own as he’s just not physically big enough to deter him — then he has to step up on the other end.

Grade: C

D’Angelo Russell

37 minutes, 20 points, 3 rebounds, 7 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 8-14 FG, 4-8 3PT, 0-1 FT, -5

There was a stretch in this game late in the second and early in the third quarters where he hit some enormous shots for the Lakers to pull them back into the game. He was too passive early on in this game but when he got going, he hit some monster shots.

You would have liked to see some more of him late in the game, but he was one of the few reliable players on Sunday.

Grade: A-

Spencer Dinwiddie

23 minutes, 3 points, 2 assists, 1-5 FG, 1-4 3PT, -5

If Dinwiddie wanted to start being a positive contributor at any point now, that’d be great. He’s up to a sizzling 9-29 (31%) shooting from the field and 4-16 (25%) 3-point shooting since joining the Lakers.

He, obviously, wasn’t responsible for this loss, but how many times did it feel like the ball found him for a potential big 3-pointer and he missed?

I’m quickly running out of patience with Dinwiddie.

Grade: F

Taurean Prince

27 minutes, 8 points, 1 rebound, 1 assist, 3-10 FG, 2-6 3PT, -13

One of the worst games of the season for Prince, who struggled on both ends of the floor. He did hit back-to-back 3-pointers in the first half that felt big, but that was the end of his positive contributions.

Grade: F

Jaxson Hayes

6 minutes, 2 points, 1-2 FG, -8

A really odd decision by Darvin Ham to not play Hayes more minutes, especially with Nurkic dominating the boards. I’m not really sure what to make of that, and I can’t really grade Hayes on much considering he only played six minutes.

Max Christie

5 minutes, 3 points, 1 assist, 1-2 FG, 1-2 3PT, +4

An even odder decision from Ham is playing Christie only five minutes, especially considering how objectively productive he was in those minutes. And with so many other guards not playing well, relegating Christie to one stretch for in the second half was bizarre.

Dylan Windler, Skylar Mays

Just 53 seconds for the pair. No grade, but they did play, technically.

Darvin Ham

There’s a lot of questions about Ham coming out of this one from me. Even acknowledging that AD was in foul trouble early, the stretch he went without AD or LeBron on the floor in the first was about the same time the Suns went on their run. Not a coincidence.

And I aired my grievances on not playing either Hayes or Christie more minutes. Two puzzling rotation decisions in one of the biggest games of the season so far.

Ultimately, as always, my biggest complaints are with the players not stepping up, but Ham made some bad choices in this game.

Grade: D

Sunday’s inactives: Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Wood, Maxwell Lewis, Colin Castleton, Gabe Vincent, Jarred Vanderbilt, Cam Reddish

