How many games do the Lakers need to win to get the 6th seed?

Through 58 games, the Lakers season has been rockier than the franchise must have expected. Despite the best run of simultaneous health LeBron James and Anthony Davis have shared since the 2019-20 NBA championship-winning season, the Lakers sit at only 31-27 and in the Western Conference’s ninth seed.

Right now, even with a winning record, the math paints a pretty bleak picture in terms of making the playoffs. With 24 games left to determine the play-in and playoff seeding, the Lakers will need to make a similar kind of push to close the season as they did last year in order to make it into the first round.

The bad news: the Lakers have the sixth-toughest remaining strength of schedule. Also, per Basketball-Reference, they have only a 2.7% chance of evading the play-in with a top-six seed and a 14.6% chance of falling below the 10th seed and missing the playoffs entirely.

The good news: the two teams directly above them in the standings have the first and fifth-hardest remaining schedules. Further, the Lakers have an almost 80% chance of making the play-in, giving them a chance to control their own fate.

Of their 24 remaining games, Basketball-Reference predicts the Lakers to win just 11, finishing in 10th in the West. Also, the site predicts a best-case scenario where the Lakers finish at 51-31, as opposed to a worst-case scenario where they end up at 34-48.

If the Lakers were to achieve their best-case scenario with every other team finishing at their median projection, they would land in the fifth seed and earn the right to a rematch with the Nuggets in the first round. However, the worst-case scenario would see them fall to the 12th seed, missing the play-in and leaving the Pelicans with the right to snatch the Lakers’ high-end lottery pick.

Still, a single game can alter these odds significantly and the Lakers are about to embark on a stretch of games against very good teams that could determine where they land after game 82. In their next 10 games, nine of them are against teams with winning records and eight of them are against Western Conference teams with fewer losses than the Lakers.

Seven wins would land the Lakers at 38-30 and bring them right in line with the seventh and eighth-seeded Kings and Suns, who both trail the sixth and fifth-seeded Mavs and Pelicans by a half-game and game, respectively. An unprecedented yet once-predicted 10-game winning streak could launch the Lakers into fifth or sixth, with a chance to sneak into the top four if they simply never lost again.

On the other hand, five wins or fewer could see them fall behind the Warriors — who have the sixth-easiest remaining schedule, and into the 10th seed or 11th if the Rockets were to rip off a string of wins.

If the Lakers can get through these next 10 games at six or seven games over .500, a task that would take seven or eight wins, their schedule softens up with six games against teams with losing records, two against the up-and-down Pacers and one against the Sixers which would come right around when Embiid could be slated to return.

Only three of those final 14 come against teams with fewer losses than them in the West, so although they won’t have to deal with as stiff competition down the stretch, they won’t have many chances to gain ground if they can’t take care of business immediately.

Starting on Sunday in Phoenix against the Suns, the Lakers will need to play with playoff intensity and begin to rip off a string of wins or they won’t get a chance to make the playoffs at all. Due to the game played against each other in the In-Season Tournament, this will be the fifth game against each other — the first time in two decades that any two teams have faced off five times in a single season.

The win would bring them 1.5 games behind the Suns for the eighth seed, and if the Clippers can take care of the Kings on the same day, the Lakers would land 1.5 games behind them in seventh as well.

When Bradley Beal is in the lineup, the Suns are 19-11, but just 14-13 without him. Dealing with a hamstring injury, Beal has been ruled out for Sunday’s game, giving the Lakers have a golden opportunity to kick off the improbable “10-game winning streak” that could reignite a championship reality.

If they can’t, they’ll have even more ground to make up in the coming days.

