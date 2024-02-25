Anthony Davis’ chase for an elusive Defensive Player of the Year award

It’s no secret that the NBA has become an analytically-driven game. The way the game was played in the ‘70s or ‘80s or ‘90s or even in the last decade was vastly different than the one we watch today.

Part of that is natural evolution; better athletes and more skilled players will push the game forward. But the introduction of analytics has allowed teams the opportunity to look at what works, what doesn’t and how to play most efficiently.

The result is offenses across the league that are more formulaic in their approach. Shots come at the rim or the 3-point line with greater frequency. It also has allowed teams to hone in on specific aspects of the offensive side of the ball where they have greater success.

What has slipped through the cracks in the analytics era is the same sort of metrics for defense. Despite all the advances in stats and ways to track players on the court in a variety of ways, there still remain precious few ways to fully capture a player’s defense statistically.

Defense has always been harder to measure because of how much it relies on other players. Individual brilliance can lead to success offensively, but individual brilliance on defense can be quickly undone by a mistake from a teammate.

Steph Curry can be individually brilliant offensively and hit 3-pointers no defense can stop. But Kawhi Leonard can play 20 seconds of brilliant individual defense and have it all undone if a teammate gives up a backcut and a layup. Rewards for individual brilliance are not equal on both ends of a basketball court.

Which brings us to Anthony Davis. At this point in his career, his defensive exploits are well known. AD’s performance in the playoffs last year drew lots of attention and praise as he re-established himself as the elite of the elite defenders in the league.

“You can’t really tell on the score sheets but he does little stuff that helps our defense.”

This season, AD has picked up where he left off. Despite the Lakers’ struggles, Davis’ defensive performances have not wavered. Referred to repeatedly as the team’s “anchor” on that end of the floor by head coach Darvin Ham, Davis has held the Lakers together this year.

“He covers a lot of stuff, you know,” Rui Hachimura said after the team’s win over the Pistons prior to the All-Star break. “My mistakes, everybody mistakes, he always covers us. It’s really good for us. You can’t really tell on the score sheets but he does little stuff that helps our defense.”

That notion of AD cleaning up mistakes for the Lakers has been another persistent throughline this season. The Lakers’ simplified focus defensively often boils down to funneling players toward him at the rim.

It’s a luxury a team with a good-to-great defensive big can have, and the Lakers are no different in that regard. What’s different with Davis is how many of those holes he can plug for the Lakers. His elite instincts, athleticism and length, along with his basketball IQ, mean he’s capable of making plays other big men in the league couldn’t dream of.

The defensive stats we do have are all there as well. Davis is averaging 2.5 blocks per game, the highest figure in his time in Los Angeles and the most since his 2017-18 season. As things stand, Davis is on pace this season for just over 190 blocks this season, which would rank third-most in a single season in his career.

He would become just the fifth player in Lakers history to record 190 blocks and the first since Shaquille O’Neal in 2000-01. Mix in the 80+ steals Davis is also on pace for this year and he would become just the second Laker since 1976-77 to reach 190 blocks and 80 steals in a season.

And some of those blocks AD has racked up this season have been extraordinary.

“We was testing him,” LeBron joked when discussing the latter of those two clips. “We turned the ball over and then absolutely nobody got back. It was a 3-on-1 and we was testing to see if he’s the Defensive Player of the Year or not and he showed it. He showed why. It was crazy.”

LeBron’s comments following that Pistons win felt particularly notable. On multiple occasions, he referred to AD as the Defensive Player of the Year. Improbably, it’s an award that has eluded AD. And according to Davis himself, that’s through little fault of his own.

“I feel like I should have won a couple times but didn’t,” Davis said. “At this point, I’m just trying to win (games), continue to have the presence on defense and if that seems to be in the plans for me to win it this year, then, obviously, it’ll be exciting for me to have one of those under my belt.

“But I feel like I got hustled out of a couple of them in my career. So it is what it is.”

While that’s been the message of late from Davis when asked about possibly winning the award, it hasn’t been his refrain all season long. Back in November, Davis was asked about the award after leading the Lakers to a blowout win over the Grizzlies.

The message then included a bit more yearning.

“I just try to protect the paint and do everything defensively,” Davis said in his walk-off interview with Spectrum SportsNet that night. “I tell the guys, ‘Man, just pressure the ball, just give everything you got when you’re guarding the ball and funnel everybody to me and I’ll do the rest.’ That’s every year, just trying to be a presence on the defensive end and be a force and help my team the best way I can, whether it’s on the defensive end or the offensive end.

“But I’ve been doing this for a while, Metta (Sandiford-Artest), and I’ve yet to get (a Defensive Player of the Year award) doing the same thing. I led the league in pick-and-roll defense and blocks and rebounds and I don’t know. I don’t know what else to do. Just keep doing what I’m doing and hopefully, one day, I’ll be able to hoist that trophy.”

Finding the seasons in which AD feels aggrieved is not too hard given his bizarre history when it comes to the award. After entering the league with a reputation as a strong defender following his season at Kentucky, he received votes in three of his first four years in the league, including finishing fourth in his third season.

Since then, AD has only received Defensive Player of the Year votes in two of the last seven seasons. And in those seasons, he finished third (2017-18) and second (2019-20).

How does a player oscillate between elite and not receiving votes defensively? Part of it is AD’s availability. It’s hard to honor him as the league’s best defender if he isn’t on the floor, which is more than fair.

But a deeper look into DPOY voting further reveals the flawed nature of assessing defense.

For one, there is a large correlation between a team’s record and the DPOY winner. Dating back to AD’s first season in the league in 2012-13, the average win percentage of a DPOY’s team is .681, which equates to just below 56 wins in an 82-game season.

More notably, the team of the DPOY has never finished lower than third in defensive rating. The average finish for the DPOY’s team in defensive rating is 1.91.

Summarized, the DPOY is consistently coming from one of the best teams with one of the best defenses in the league, year after year, without fail. The fewest wins a DPOY’s team has had since 2012-13 was 48. They’ve never had fewer than 50 wins since 2018-19.

While the best defensive teams are going to have good defensive players, it feels hard to believe the best defensive player is always on one of the very best defensive teams when we know team defense is a team stat.

It goes back to the greater issue of identifying defensive talent. While stats exist to attempt to measure defensive impact, so many of them more or less measure how a team’s defense performs with the player on the court versus off it. And outside of that, we’re left with blocks and steals, which are far from accurate representations of defensive talent.

Voters aren’t going to be perfect or always get it right, nor is anyone expecting them to be. But for a player in Anthony Davis, who is regarded as one of the league’s best defenders, it’s surprising to see the accolades not match the narratives.

This isn’t as simple as AD’s teammates or coaches making his case for the award. His opponents are, too.

At All-Star weekend, I asked Bam Adebayo who, outside of any the Heat, was the best defender in the league. After scanning the room of his Eastern Conference teammates and joking he wouldn’t be selecting any of them, he deliberated a bit more before landing on Anthony Davis.

Asked Bam Adebayo who the best defender was in the league. After clarifying he wasn’t picking anyone in the East, he chose Anthony Davis and explained why pic.twitter.com/bu07PSpFAH — Jacob Rude (@JacobRude) February 17, 2024

Even that reasoning goes back to the point about statistics being the driving force in DPOY voting, but Adebayo also has had his fair share of battles with AD. He had a front-row seat to Davis perhaps at his best defensively in the 2020 NBA Finals.

In a league increasingly dominated by offense, both individually and as a team, identifying the best defenders is an increasingly difficult task in its own right. Whatever that list looks like, though, AD sits near the very top of it.

The Lakers' defense isn’t going to finish in the top three in defensive rating this season, nor are they going to win 56 games.

But make no mistake about it, Anthony Davis is one of the very best defenders in the NBA.

