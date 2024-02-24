LeBron James and Gregg Popovich showered each other with praise after Friday’s Lakers-Spurs game

Friday served as the 43rd regular season meeting between LeBron James and Gregg Popovich. There was nothing about this matchup that stood out in the grand picture. The two have had many more high-profile showdowns, not even including the number of NBA Finals contests.

But something about the night led both LeBron and Pop to laud lots of praise upon one another. With both late, late into their careers and talk of a future that won’t include them growing, especially as Victor Wembanyama continues to show that he’s a big part of that, the mood might have been right for some retrospective insight.

In his walk-off interview with Spectrum SportsNet, LeBron talked at length about Pop and showered him with compliments.

LeBron James (30 pts, 9 ast, 7 reb) on Victor Wembanyama: "He's special and he has an unbelievable coach that's going to make sure that he does things the right way." pic.twitter.com/fQiXLxu3qK — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 24, 2024

It wasn’t a one-way street on the night, though. In his postgame presser, Pop called LeBron a “miracle” for being able to play at this level at this age.

At All-Star weekend, LeBron commented on his impending retirement and noted that he would pull a Kobe Bryant and have a farewell tour or a Tim Duncan and just announce he’s done in the offseason without fanfare. And to be clear, no one believes he hasn’t thought about it and won’t go on a retirement tour.

In his postgame presser, Pop was asked his thoughts on which option LeBron should choose.

“Whatever he wants,” Pop said. “He deserves to do exactly what he wants to do because he’s been spectacular for so long and he’s done it with class with people putting him under a microscope for this, that or the other. As you well know, at the beginning, if he shot it, they said he should have passed it. If he passed it, they said he didn’t want to shoot it. Back and forth.

“And he just plays. He just plays to win. To each his own. He owes nobody anything as far as how he should do something. If it pleases him and his family is really what’s important.”

It’s wonderful to see two of the GOATs having respect for one another like this. Both have had incredible careers in their respective fields and are also tied to one another throughout them.

We won’t have many meetings between Pop and LeBron left, which also perhaps played into the reasoning for them to be retrospective on Friday. Whatever the rationale may be, the main takeaway is to enjoy the two while they’re still around the game.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.