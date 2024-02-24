How Spencer Dinwiddie is positively impacting Austin Reaves

The Los Angeles Lakers won the buyout sweepstakes for guard Spencer Dinwiddie after the LA native was traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the Toronto Raptors and then released. The former Taft High School standout was deciding between the Lakers and his previous team in the Dallas Mavericks, where he enjoyed arguably the most success of his career alongside Luka Doncic.

Dinwiddie’s success in that role would have been a key part of the Lakers’ rationale, slotting him next to two high-gravity stars in LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

Further, Dinwiddie’s skillset as an on-ball playmaker and, most notably, his ability to apply rim pressure, a strength not shared by other key Laker guards Austin Reaves and D’Angelo Russell, made Spencer’s fit even more appealing.

As the games have played out with albeit still a small sample size, there’s another clear and important benefit emerging from the addition of Dinwiddie; his impact on Reaves’ role.

Dinwiddie’s direct strengths will be critical for this Lakers’ roster but his indirect benefit of slotting Reaves into his elite level role player role may be the most crucial benefit, particularly as the Lakers look to make a playoff push.

