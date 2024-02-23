Lakers wrangle Spurs for bounce back win in LeBron James’ return

The Lakers grabbed a much-needed win, on the second night of a back-to-back, beating the Spurs, 123-118.

Early foul trouble didn’t stop Anthony Davis from dominating the game, scoring 28 points with 13 rebounds. LeBron James added 30 points, nine assists and seven rebounds. He also passed Nick Van Excel to take third place in all-time three-pointers in Lakers history.

After a rough game against the Warriors, Rui Hachmiura bounced back with 17 points and seven rebounds. D’Angelo Russell chipped in with 22 points and six assists.

It was the Victor Wembanyama show early as he immediately put his stamp all over the game by scoring 13 quick points. Anthony Davis found himself in foul trouble with two quick fouls as well. The Lakers' offense was lackadaisical and they had to play catch up.

A 10-0 scoring run by the hosts gave them a four-point lead after trailing since the start. The run was extended to 14-0 with a pair of AD dunks. The Lakers took full advantage of the Wemby-less minutes to take a 13-point lead. Wemby came back in the game and the Spurs were able to cut the Lakers’ lead to four with a 9-0 run. At the end of the first, the Lakers led 30-26.

Spin on 'em pic.twitter.com/0puiPgzZvW — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 24, 2024

A minute into the second quarter the Lakers lead was down to three. D’Lo was fouled while attempting a three and he drilled all his free throws to extend the Lakers' lead to six. Both teams were trading buckets and an equal lack of defense. Each time the Lakers looked to start another run, the Spurs kept clawing their way back.

The Lakers' lead went back and forth between seven and nine thanks to the Spurs finding ways to answer back. An Austin Reaves three and AD layup pushed the Lakers lead to 11. Rui added to that with a 3-pointer of his own. At the half, the Lakers led 66-59.

Both teams came out in the third quarter a little messy, but LeBron and D’Lo nailed shots to extend the lead to 10. The Lakers went on a 9-2 scoring run. LeBron was firing from all cylinders on Friday and knocked down two threes in the quarter. Rui connected on a three which extended the lead to 15. The young Spurs team would not quit, cutting the lead back to nine, led by Julian Champagnie.

LeBron stopped the bleeding and got the Lakers back up by double digits. The Spurs kept their foot on the gas to bring it back to single digits. The Lakers were making a lot of silly mistakes, including Austin’s five turnovers. The Spurs cut the deficit to three, but a 3-pointer from Austin and a free throw from Max Christie stopped the Spurs' momentum. The Lakers were up 97-90 at the end of the quarter.

"A perfectly executed fast-break" pic.twitter.com/ueK5SsgxNf — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 24, 2024

The Spurs started the fourth quarter with a three keeping their momentum the Lakers had hoped they wouldn’t have. Jaxson Hayes continued his excellent run of productive minutes bringing the energy and dunks. The Lakers lead was back to 10 but Wemby cut it to nine with a pair of free throws.

Taurean Prince was having a rough night offensively but knocked down a much-needed three to extend the lead to 12. All of Jaxson’s points tonight came from dunks as he made yet another one in the quarter. Although the Spurs kept fighting back, the Lakers once again were able to grab a big lead as they went up 16 with nine minutes left in the game.

LeBron made a three that was the final nail in the coffin. The Spurs continued to play hard, mounting a fun fake comeback at the end, but it ended up being some nice cardio and the Lakers won.

Key Takeaways:

This current starting lineup is now 6-0. Keep it going!

The Lakers need to find a consistent way not to be down early into the first quarter. They can’t always play catch up. That’s not a winning formula.

You can’t take your foot off the gas when you’re leading big. The Lakers have done this far too much. Don’t let the opposing team have a chance.

The Lakers’ next game is on Sunday against the Phoenix Suns at 12:30 PM PT.

You can follow Karin on Twitter at @KarinAbcarians.