Player Grades: Lakers vs. Warriors

It wasn’t the perfect start out of the gate for the Lakers, even if it was a predictable one. Without LeBron James and coming up against a hot Warriors team on the road, the game got away from the visitors in the third quarter and the Lakers could never get it back.

As we saw against the Jazz before the All-Star break, you need contributions across the board to win sans LeBron. On Thursday, Anthony Davis was about the only Laker who stepped up, leaving a gap too big to bridge as a result.

So, let’s grade the loss. As always, grades are based on expectations for each player. A “B” grade represents the average performance for that player.

Taurean Prince

32 minutes, 12 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 5-10 FG, 2-7 3PT, -7

This is probably Prince’s best role as the sixth starter when someone is out but more on the bench. The problem on Thursday, though, was that Prince showed some of his worst habits.

The seven 3-pointers were second-most on the team and a number of them felt early, rushed or just poor shot selection. There are few things more deflating, as well, as a series of swing passes that end with a Princne corner 3-pointer, where he’s shooting 35%, ranking in the 26th percentile among wings, according to Cleaning the Glass.

Grade: C-

Rui Hachimura

32 minutes, 8 points, 4 rebounds, 1 assist, 1 steal, 2 blocks, 3-8 FG, 1-4 3PT, 1-2 FT, -28

Much like Prince showed some of his worst habits this year, as did Rui. After heading into the All-Star break on the highest of highs, Rui looked like the guy who was lost in the mix for much of the season. Part of that is a lack of focus on getting him involved, but Rui is also far too willing to fade into that background at times, too.

And against a Warriors team that has a fair amount of wings and athletes, a subpar game from him sticks out quite a bit.

Grade: D

Anthony Davis

33 minutes, 27 points, 15 rebounds, 1 assist, 3 blocks, 11-19 FG, 0-2 3PT, 5-6 FT, -16

The only person who unequivocally brought it on the night, AD was aggressive from the jump. He dominated the paint early and set a tone offensively, then rejected everything around the rim defensively.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t do it alone. It also didn’t help that he apparently lost his voice, which would explain the Lakers’ dysfunction defensively. Being down the two biggest communicators would make things quite difficult!

We’re not talking to Anthony Davis tonight, Lakers say he’s lost his voice. I asked Darvin Ham if he thought that affected their defense tonight, and he thought it did. Davis was still productive 27-15-3 blocks but the Lakers really rely on him as a communicator — Dan Woike (@DanWoikeSports) February 23, 2024

The little bit of solace is that he only played 32 minutes and, hopefully, will be ready to go full bore again on Friday against a tough matchup in Victor Wembanyama.

Grade: A

Austin Reaves

27 minutes, 16 points, 2 rebounds, 4 assists, 1 block, 7-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, -18

It wasn’t necessarily a bad game from Reaves, there just wasn’t enough of him, at least offensively. He’s really in a groove on that end of the court.

Defensively, though, he was getting torched by Steph Curry anytime he was matched up on him and his struggles there only continue.

Grade: C+

D’Angelo Russell

34 minutes, 18 points, 5 rebounds, 9 assists, 2 steals, 6-15 FG, 3-9 3PT, 3-4 FT, -12

Another player who did not come out of the break in the same form he entered it in. He wasn’t nearly as efficient shooting the ball, which, again, wouldn’t be a bad thing in a vacuum, but when he’s one of a number of starters to do so, it’s bad.

Grade: C-

Max Christie

29 minutes, 9 points, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 3-8 FG, 1-5 3PT, 2-2 FT, -5

A very welcome return from Christie to the rotation. The six assists are also a very welcome, uncommon addition on the night. But the struggles shooting from range were very unwelcome.

Grade: C-

Spencer Dinwiddie

18 minutes, 5 points, 3 assists, 1 block, 2-6 FG, 0-1 3PT, 1-1 FT, +6

If you were concerned about adding Dinwiddie, this game did a lot to re-ignite those fears. He wasn’t really able to make an impact on the game and had as many fouls as points. In a game against a team the Lakers very well may be playing in the postseason, it wasn’t exactly encouraging that he could last in that type of series.

Grade: D

Jaxson Hayes

18 minutes, 7 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assists, 1 block, 3-6 FG, 1-4 FT, -7

Another good bit of news for the Lakers is that Hayes’ pre-break form carried over. He brought the same energy and effectiveness he did before the break, which is going to be even more necessary with Christian Wood out moving forward.

Grade: B+

Dylan Windler, Skylar Mays, Jalen Hood-Schifino

The trio saw action in garbage time. JHS knocked down a 3-pointer, so I’m considering it a win. But it was fewer than six minutes, so I’m not grading that.

Thursday’s DNPs: Colin Castleton

Thursday’s inactives: LeBron James, Christian Wood, Jarred Vanderbilt, Maxwell Lewis, Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish