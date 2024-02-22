LeBron James ‘expected’ to play for Lakers vs. Spurs

UPDATE: Postgame, Lakers head coach Darvin Ham provided a more concrete update, but one that also backs up the report from Haynes. Ham stated that LeBron would likely play on Friday.

The Lakers will have a firm answer on Friday morning, according to Ham.

Darvin Ham says “in all likelihood” LeBron James will return to the lineup Friday vs. San Antonio. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) February 23, 2024

The Lakers return home for the second night of the back-to-back, but the Spurs also played on Thursday, so it’ll be a test for both sides.

Original story follows.

After sitting out Thursday’s game against the Warriors in the Lakers’ return from the All-Star break, LeBron James is expected to play in Friday’s game.

Prior to the start of the game in San Francisco, TNT sideline reporter Chris Haynes discussed LeBron’s health and his potential return date. Haynes noted that it is an ongoing injury and rest is the only real recovery option while also revealing that LeBron is expected to play on Friday.

Again, it might feel like a bit of a head-scratcher having LeBron sit on the first night of the back-to-back against the tougher team before playing against the weaker team, but big picture, there was some method to the madness by the Lakers.

Prior to the break, the Lakers had LeBron sit the second night of a back-to-back before doing the opposite on the backside of the All-Star game. Ultimately, they bought LeBron two extra days of rest versus doing it the other way.

Had he played the second night of the back-to-back against the Jazz and the first night against the Warriors, he would have had seven days off between the two games. By doing it this way, LeBron actually had nine days of rest.

If LeBron isn’t going to play on back-to-backs, which appears to be the plan moving forward based on recent decision-making, then there is actually some logic and a plan.

The caveat is that LeBron played in the All-Star game during that break, but that was a very low-intensity atmosphere and situation and one he only played the first half in, so it was hardly a taxing situation.

Needing to play catch-up again to close the season, the Lakers are going to need to be savvy and creative in buying extra rest for LeBron and, ideally, AD. This was an example of that and hopefully pays dividends for the team in the closing weeks of the season.

You can follow Jacob on Twitter at @JacobRude.