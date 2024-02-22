LeBron-less Lakers fall to Warriors, Steph Curry on the road

With LeBron James out, the Lakers could not come out victorious, losing 128-110.

Anthony Davis had an effective game and led the charge for L.A. with 27 points and 15 rebounds. D’Angelo Russell was inefficient from the floor, going 6-15 from the field, but did end the game with 18 points. Austin Reaves had a solid night, ending with 16 points in 27 minutes.

The defeat ends the Lakers' winning streak at three games.

Golden State came out blazing from deep, converting on four 3-pointers in the opening minutes of the first. Steph Curry was a big part of the surge scoring 16 points of his 32 in the opening frame alone.

The Lakers retaliated by attacking the paint and getting Anthony Davis going early. With James out along with Christian Wood, he was needed even more than usual. It was enough from AD to keep the game close, but the Warriors held on to a three-point edge after one.

In the second quarter, the Lakers got in on the shooting from deep with a Taurean Prince three and after a Jaxson Hayes dunk, the Warriors called a timeout with the visitors on a roll.

"Jaxson Hayes with a grown man's jam!" pic.twitter.com/Lf2muUjl8r — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 23, 2024

That rolling stopped, however, when Warriors rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis took advantage of the non-AD minutes and scored 13 points in five minutes.

The Warriors' momentum continued with Curry making tough basket after tough basket. Max Christie did his best to defend Curry one-on-one a couple of times, but to no one’s surprise, Curry got the better of him, helping the Warriors enter the halftime break up by 11.

With James out and D’Angelo Russell ice cold, the Warriors continued to pile on throughout the third. After another Warriors buzzer-beater by Jonathon Kuminga, the Warriors had a comfortable 98-82 lead after three.

The Lakers had one small scoring burst to start the fourth, but never cut the lead into single digits. Midway through the quarter, with an understanding that the game was out of reach, head coach Darvin Ham made the executive decision to clear the bench and waive the white flag, knowing the Lakers had another game on Friday.

Key takeaways

The Warriors have been on a roll as of late and with James absent, the Lakers couldn’t muster enough offense to keep up with Golden State or defense to contain them.

Fans might not want to hear about injuries being used as an excuse but, then again, the player is LeBron and the team is Golden State

Hopefully, missing Thursday's game means LeBron can return on Friday versus the San Antonio Spurs.

