Lakers vs. Spurs Preview: A must-win bounceback game at home

After a tough loss to the Golden State Warriors coming out of the All-Star break, the Lakers will head back home where they will take on the visiting San Antonio Spurs on Friday.

Start time and TV schedule

Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. San Antonio Spurs

When: 7:30 p.m. PT, Feb. 23.

Where: Crypto.com Arena

Watch: Spectrum Sportsnet

The Lakers were at a clear disadvantage against the Warriors on Thursday night without LeBron James and Jarred Vanderbilt. The team had no one to guard Stephen Curry and it didn’t help that it was only Anthony Davis’ defense that showed up in San Francisco for most of the game.

The depth that was expected to make up for James’ absence didn’t pick up where they left off as the Warriors convinced Darvin Ham that the game was over halfway through the fourth quarter.

Unfortunately, Thursday’s loss will end up hurting the Lakers in the standings but they have no choice but to flush this one and move on to the Spurs on Friday. And since the purple and gold dropped an important game in San Francisco, there’s more pressure for them to beat the Spurs if they really want to climb out of that ninth seed that they seem to be stuck in for a while now.

And also because their schedule is about to get tougher in the next few weeks:

Lakers get the Spurs tomorrow. After that? Probably the hardest stretch on their schedule, aside from that home game against the Wizards (and even that's a B2B).



We'll know a lot more about where this team stands after this stretch. pic.twitter.com/mtx4MaUwbb — Sam Quinn (@SamQuinnCBS) February 23, 2024

Fortunately for the Lakers, it seems they’re about to get James back in the lineup against the Spurs.

It helps that the Spurs will also be on the second night of a back-to-back on Friday after losing to the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. So neither team will have the rest advantage.

Still, the Lakers have to take the Spurs seriously because not only did they lose to this team in a blowout last December, but they’re actually really competitive despite their lack of talent around this season’s rookie of the year, Victor Wembanyama. The Spurs gave the Kings a run for their money on Thursday and it’s fair to expect that they’re going to do the same against the Lakers again.

The key for the Lakers is to contain Wembanyama and let his teammates try to beat them instead. Containing Wemby is an assignment that Davis will take charge of and James’ presence, along with the Lakers’ role players, will make AD’s job easier, especially on the offensive end.

Note that this Spurs team is the worst 3-point shooting team in the league so the Lakers should outscore them in this department despite shooting just 28.6% (10-35) against the Dubs.

Los Angeles will also have to control the paint since the Spurs’ means of survival every game is their points in the paint, where they rank eighth in the league. It’ll also be nice to see a bounceback game from D’Angelo Russell and Rui Hachimura, who didn’t play well against the Dubs.

This is the perfect game for the Lakers to get back in the winning column before another matchup against their Pacific Division rivals, the Phoenix Suns, on Sunday. The last thing they want is to lose to a lottery team two times in a row, especially late in the season where they need all the wins they can get.

Let’s see if the Lakers can bounce back at home and take care of business against Spurs on Friday.

Notes and Updates:

The Lakers are stumbling upon a Spurs team that’s 1-9 in their last 10 games.

As how it is normally during back-to-backs, the Lakers have yet to release an injury report but, as mentioned above, expect James to be back in the lineup. But Christian Wood (left knee effusion), Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery) won’t be available.

Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain), who was upgraded to questionable heading into Thursday’s match versus the Dubs, is already ramping up but his status remains in the air.

As for the Spurs, they, too, haven’t released a report but for what it’s worth, Marcus Morris (personal reasons) and Charles Bassey (ACL recovery) didn’t play against the Kings.

You can follow Nicole on Twitter at @nicoleganglani