Austin Reaves thinks Lakers can ‘look back’ at last season’s finish for motivation

The Lakers find themselves in a similar situation they were in last year, struggling to climb up the Western Conference rankings to guarantee themselves a spot in the postseason.

Last season, Los Angeles was in a more dire situation coming out of the All-Star break at 27-32 and 13th in the West compared to this year's team, who are sitting at 30-26 and ninth in the standings.

Replicating last season's post-break performance, however, will be difficult. The Lakers ended red-hot, going 16-7 down the stretch, making the play-in and ultimately reaching the Western Conference Finals, losing to the eventual champs, the Denver Nuggets.

As the Lakers' current starting lineup continues to build chemistry and features all players from last year's team, can they take the lessons from last season and turn them into victories in 2024?

"It's a new season for sure,” Austin Reaves said after practice on Wednesday. "But you can definitely look back and see the position that we were in last year and how we finished the season carrying that momentum into the playoffs. So yeah, you can definitely look back and think back to how we were successful going down the stretch."

Time is a flat circle.

This team maintained its core for continuity, but they've endured injuries and inconsistencies in return. The Lakers still have Cam Reddish and Max Christie questionable for their first matchup after the break and LeBron James has been ruled out as well. It's the same left ankle injury LeBron's played through most of the year.

Even with the injuries and the context they provide, Los Angeles should have more wins in hand, given that James and Anthony Davis have been consistently available and both are All-Stars.

They may have underperformed this year, but the Lakers have shown signs of their brilliance and high ceiling.

They won the In-Season Tournament, have key wins against top teams and, if they can replicate last season's streak, good luck playing a healthy LeBron and AD in the playoffs. They just need to secure the highest position possible and that starts by looking back at last season's success and applying it toward the rest of the year.

