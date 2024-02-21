LeBron James says he hopes to end his career with the Lakers

With LeBron James dropping cryptic tweets, the Warriors and Sixers inquiring about the Lakers star in a possible trade and his player option looming this summer, James’ future in Los Angeles has been a topic of conversation.

The good news for Lakers fans is that LeBron seems to want to remain here in L.A., according to his comments during his All-Star press conference.

“I am a Laker, and I am happy and been very happy being a Laker the last six years, and hopefully it stays that way,” James said. “But I don’t have the answer to how long it is or which uniform I’ll be in. Hopefully, it is with the Lakers. It’s a great organization and so many greats. But we’ll see. I don’t know how it’s going to end, but it’s coming. It’s coming, for sure.”

James won’t go out and say what he intends to do this summer, but the good news is that he’s in complete control. He can opt into his player option and remain a Laker or opt out and still negotiate with the Lakers for a longer-term deal.

Based on recent reports, LeBron wants to remain a Laker, so if that’s his wish, it seems like the most likely outcome, even if there will likely be some intense moments in summer awaiting what happens.

