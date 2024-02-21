Lakers vs. Warriors Preview: Can the Lakers pick up where they left off?

The Lakers are back to regular programming on Thursday, where they will take on their Pacific Division rivals, the Golden State Warriors, on the road. This will be the first out of three meetings for both teams in the next few weeks and the first game for the Lakers on a back-to-back.

Start time and TV schedule

Who: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors

When: 7 p.m. PT, Feb. 22.

Where: Chase Center

Watch: TNT

Coming off the All-Star break, the Lakers will be tested immediately with a set of back-to-back games against the Warriors on the road and the San Antonio Spurs at home. Thursday’s game against the Warriors, in particular, is going to be an important one in more ways than one.

The Lakers (30-26) and Warriors (27-26) entered the All-Star break as the ninth and 10th seed, respectively, in the competitive Western Conference. So yes, if the play-in tournament were to happen today, these two teams would go at it yet again. That’s why if the Lakers want to avoid the play-in tournament, it’s crucial for them to create separation against teams below them in the standings.

Fortunately for Los Angeles, they’ve had Golden State’s number for a while as they’ve won eight out of their last 10 games against them, including the playoffs. A huge reason for that is because the Lakers match up really well with the Warriors but to be fair to the Dubs, they’ve made the purple and gold really earn those victories. That’s why Thursday’s game will likely be no exception.

Hopefully, this one won’t go to double overtime again like their previous matchup. However, what’s certain is that this one will be a lot tougher for the Lakers, who will be without LeBron James (left ankle injury) and Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain).

Unfortunately, the Lakers are coming out of the All-Star break with a longer injury report, so it’s going to up to Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura to pick up the slack again — similar to what they did in a crucial win against the Utah Jazz before the break.

The Lakers played arguably their best basketball of the season heading into the break and the biggest question for them in this final stretch of the season is whether or not they can build around that.

Can the Lakers pick up where they left off?

Over the last 10 games, the Lakers have a record of 7-3 and much of their success is because of their new starting lineup. Since Rui Hachimura replaced Taurean Prince, the Lakers have an undefeated record.

Their offense has also significantly improved with how they’re sharing the basketball — the team ranks first in assists over the last 15 games — and have been both dominating the paint and converting their three-point attempts at a high rate.

Whether it’s the improved playmaking of AD, the shotmaking of D’Lo or Rui being more productive as a starter, what’s clear is that the Lakers’ improved performance as of late is benefiting everyone on the team. And it’s crucial that they keep this up, especially with James in and out of their lineup and the fact that they’re about to go through a really tough stretch schedule-wise.

Picking up where they left off is key for the Lakes’ success moving forward. Let’s see if they can do just that in San Francisco against the Warriors on Thursday.

Notes and Updates:

It’s not just the Lakers that have been playing well as of late. The same can be said about the Warriors, who are 8-2 in their last 10 games. Aside from that masterful 15-point choke job they had last week against the Clippers, Golden State has been executing well on both ends of the floor since inserting their young guys into the starting lineup. Expect them to do the same against the Lakers on Thursday.

By win percentage, the Warriors have the sixth-easiest strength of schedule coming out of the All-Star break



They still have 3 more games against the Spurs, Hornets twice, Wizards once and Blazers once https://t.co/Pf0zLopmNd — Dalton Johnson (@DaltonJ_Johnson) February 21, 2024

Now for the injury report, as mentioned above, the list seemed to get longer for Los Angeles with Christian Wood (left knee effusion) now ruled out alongside LeBron James (left ankle peroneal tendinopathy), Jarred Vanderbilt (right midfoot sprain) and Gabe Vincent (left knee surgery).

Meanwhile, Max Christie (right ankle sprain) and Cam Reddish (right ankle sprain) have now been upgraded to questionable. Anthony Davis (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy and left hip spasms) is probable. Lakers rookie Maxwell Lewis will be with the South Bay Lakers.

As for the Warriors, Chris Paul (left hand fracture) is out while Garry Payton II (illness) is noted as questionable.

