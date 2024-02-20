LeBron James says he learned of Warriors trade talks ‘when everyone else’ did

Just days after the trade deadline — one in which the Lakers made no moves — a report on the Lakers and Warriors discussing a LeBron James trade came out and rocked the NBA world.

Now, by all reports, the talks didn't get far at all and James' agent Rich Paul discussed James' commitment to the Lakers so fans can rest assured that he will be and wants to be a Laker through the rest of this season.

The timeline and details of the conversations have been hard to grasp, mainly because the parties involved don't want to discuss it. However, James was asked about the potential trade when he joined the Inside the NBA crew before the NBA All-Star game and according to him, he heard about this news when we did.

"It didn't go far at all. I actually heard about when everyone else heard about it," James said "Obviously…sometimes there's conversations that happen behind closed doors that you don't even know about. Until, I guess, if it's real or not, they'll bring it to you. But it never even got to me. I heard it when the reports dropped as well."

Color me skeptical that LeBron didn't hear about it at all.

His agent either makes moves and turns down possibilities without ever advising his client of the information, which sounds like a bad agent, or LeBron is so in love with the Lakers that he instructed Paul never to bring up any possibilities to him.

It sounds more likely that LeBron is saying what will end all conversations regarding this trade. If he says he knows nothing but what was reported, what else can be asked?

LeBron has a propensity to stretch the truth. There was the time he claimed to have listened to the rap group Migos back in 2010 when the earliest recordings of the group were from 2011.

And let's not forget when James, who is part of an ownership group with a stake in THE GREATEST CLUB IN ENGLAND, Liverpool (Editor’s note: they are not the greatest club in England), was talking with soccer star Marcus Rashford and claimed a quote from Rashford's coach's — which Rashford struggled to even correctly quote — was his favorite saying. Or, my personal favorite, James saying he predicted Kobe Bryant's 81-point performance right before the game started.

LeBron capping about predicting Kobe scoring 81 is still insane pic.twitter.com/vVpskL4G27 — Old NBA Tweets (@oldnbatweetz) August 4, 2022

Could he be telling the truth about every scenario? I guess it's plausible, but it raises an eyebrow. Especially the Migos one, I mean, maybe he has a time machine and can hear things before they happen? That would explain why he's winning this battle with Father Time, at least.

Maybe more trinkets of information ooze out of this story, but for now, it's back to regular season action for James and the Lakers as they begin on the road against the Golden State Warriors. Given that the Lakers are about to play in Golden State out of the All-Star break, I’m sure it won’t be the last time it’s discussed this week, though.

I'm sure everyone will be overanalyzing the body language, every smile, and conversation between Steph Curry and James during the matchup, trying to figure out if James going to Golden State in the summer is a possibility.

