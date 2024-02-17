NBA All-Star Game Preview: A return to East vs. West

The 2024 NBA All-Star game, which will feature both LeBron James and Anthony Davis, will conclude All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis on Sunday. This is the 73rd All-Star game in NBA history and the second time the league is celebrating the All-Star festivities in Indianapolis.

Start time and TV schedule

Who: West vs. East

When: 5 p.m. PT, Feb. 18

Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana

Watch: TNT

This year’s All-Star game is going back to the norm, where the superstars from the Western Conference will take on those from the Eastern Conference. Contrary to what the All-Star game has been like in the past four years, the game reverts to the traditional scoring system with four 12-minute quarters.

However, what will remain the same is that both squads will play for something bigger than just the score as both teams will continue to compete for their chosen charity organization in each quarter. The team that ends each quarter with the highest score gets to donate a cash prize to their charity.

As for the Lakers’ All-Stars, LeBron will be the team captain of the West team since he accumulated the most fan votes, while Davis will be a reserve. It’s uncertain how many minutes both Lakers representatives will play but based on Davis’ media availability on Saturday, it seems he doesn’t expect to be out there a ton but emphasized that he will put on a show for the fans when he’s on the court.

No one has heard from James yet this weekend but he is scheduled to address the media on Sunday before the game. This will be the 39-year-old’s 20th All-Star game appearance, the most in NBA history. He’s also going to lead a pretty stacked West team that arguably has the talent advantage compared to the East, especially since Philadelphia 76ers superstar Joel Embiid won’t be suiting up.

The biggest advantage for the West squad is that they’ve got a balance of shooting with the likes of Stephen Curry, Devin Booker, Karl Anthony-Towns, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Kevin Durant and lethal frontcourt depth featuring Davis, Nikola Jokic and Kawhi Leonard. They’ve got some of the best playmakers and shot-creators as well, led by Luka Doncic. You can’t ask for a more well-rounded team than this one.

Meanwhile, for the East, they’ve got a ton of pure scorers like Damian Lillard, Jayson Tatum, Donovan Mitchell and Tyrese Maxey combined with guards who can really push the pace like fan favorite Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson. They should also be really good defensively, if defense will be a thing in this game with the frontcourt lineup of Bam Adebayo, Paolo Banchero and team captain Giannis Antetokounmpo.

All that said, the entertainment factor for this one will really depend on the All-Stars and whether or not they decide to compete and play hard on Sunday. It’s going to be interesting to see if the NBA did the right thing by going back to the traditional format as a way to make the main event more entertaining than it has been for a while.

Let’s see which All-Stars shine the brightest and represent their corresponding conference well in this year’s All-Star game on Sunday.

Notes and Updates:

Since Embiid (knee injury) won’t be able to suit up in this year’s All-Star game, Miami Heat Bam Adebayo will take his place in the starting lineup.

After Sunday’s game, both James and Davis will have a well-deserved four days off before the Lakers play the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

