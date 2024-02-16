Rich Paul discusses Warriors trade rumors, says LeBron James is committed to Lakers

When reports surfaced that the Golden State Warriors had approached LeBron James and the Lakers about a trade, it certainly did more than just raise some eyebrows. While nothing came of it, stories of that magnitude don’t come to the surface often, if ever, when it involves a player of LeBron James’ stature.

To be fair, there aren’t many players in the league’s history of LeBron’s stature.

Any lingering doubt about what really took place in those discussions, though, were pretty swiftly swept away on Thursday when Klutch Sports founder and, more important, LeBron James’ agent Rich Paul appeared on “The Stephen A. Smith Show” and addressed all the rumors head on.

First, he was asked outright if the report from Adrian Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN was true, to which he confirmed it to be.

“Obviously, you know it’s true. Woj and Ramona is not going to report something that’s false. But I think it’s a testament to LeBron and the organization of the Warriors who continue to be aggressive and wanting to compete. Look, things like this take place and, obviously, when you’re talking about the names at that level, it’s going to be news but it wasn’t much news in terms of the timing spent on it.”

Then, when asked why there was little consideration given to the deal, Paul stated for the first of many times in the interview that LeBron was committed to the Lakers.

“He’s committed to the Lakers. Jeanie’s been an incredible partner for him and us and I think it’s important for that to be understood and to be respected. Obviously, there’s ups and downs and emotions throughout the course of a season but, ultimately, LeBron’s committed to the Lakers.”

Paul would go on to speak about LeBron being “more than happy in terms of just his experience as a Los Angeles Laker” and how he is playing for the “love of the game” without anything left to prove or accomplish. There was also plenty of discussion from Paul about how hard it is to win in the NBA and, more importantly, get to the mountaintop that is an NBA title and how it isn’t as easy as some make it out to be.”

Notably, Paul referred to Los Angeles as “home” multiple times. He also spoke again about the trade rumors being “shot down right away” and how LeBron, and Paul, feels about the Lakers.

“When you are a professional athlete and you have a commitment and you have a partnership and you’ve been treated with none but grace and respect and from a paternal perspective, it’s important for you to honor that. It’s important for you to be committed to that.”

Paul then spoke about what his argument to LeBron would have been if there was any hesitation on shooting down a deal, not just for the Warriors, but any other team. He noted the risk-reward aspect and how hard it would be to “find a win” versus failure leading to Paul being able to “find 50 losses.” Effectively, it’s a high-risk, low-reward type of move where, if a title isn’t won, it likely is viewed as a failure.

He also noted that one more title at another franchise wasn’t going to change the narrative or the discussion or barbershop debates when it comes to him vs. Michael Jordan.

“If you’re having a real conversation, there’s nothing else for LeBron James to do in the world of basketball.”

Asked if catching Kobe Bryant or Michael Jordan’s ring totals was any kind of focus, he gave an adamant no and then delivered his final, and best, line of the interview.

“If LeBron, Mike and Kobe was in a room together, they all belong. They all belong. There’s no room of basketball that LeBron is going to get to that door and be denied from the list.”

In all, it was a very illuminating conversation from Paul, who truly is a one of one when it comes to the world of agents. How many other agents would appear on the Stephen A. Smith show to address rumors of this magnitude head-on without any ducking of questions?

The answer is none. Similarly, the answer of basketball agents who could date Adele is also none outside of Rich Paul but that’s neither here nor there.

If you’re a Laker fan reading or watching or listening to this interview, you have to feel a whole lot better about the franchise’s future. Specifically, Paul referring to Los Angeles as “home” at multiple points in the interview feels noteworthy.

What’s also notable is how this is not how the script typically goes for LeBron if he were looking to exit the Lakers. There were already multiple reports about LeBron being committed to or focused on the Lakers moving forward, but having your close friend and agent go on SAS’ show and speak as strongly as Paul did? That’s not something you do if you’re planning on leaving at the end of the season.

Situations can change and a lot can happen between now and July for the Lakers. The Lakers have to still do the right things, make the right moves and, most importantly, win basketball games to make sure the noise goes away.

But it’s hard not to walk away from this interview thinking that LeBron’s time in LA is not particularly close to coming to an end.

