Andre Iguodala praises ‘strategic’ Rob Pelinka for work at trade deadline

The Lakers went into and came out of the trade deadline with the same roster. After much deliberating and canvassing of the league, there was no house for sale for the Lakers to buy, as Rob Pelinka eloquently put it when speaking to the media hours after not making a move.

But don’t confuse a lack of action for a lack of preparedness. Pelinka and the front office certainly exhausted all options before making the decision not to make a trade. With the opportunity to potentially make a bigger trade this summer, Pelinka opted to wait and not make a potentially bad move now.

That level of forward-thinking and strategy is something that Andre Iguodala, who Pelinka represented during his time as an agent, credited him for on the latest episode of the Point Forward podcast.

“Rob is very strategic. I think they’ve always positioned themselves to be better going forward at the right time. Like, timing is everything. If it’s not the right move right now and you look back in December of next season and you say ‘That was a bad trade. It was rushed to try to win it last year. We didn’t win it last year’ then you’re going to be p------...Rob’s always a person who’s trying to think short- and long-term at the same time, which is a pretty tall task in itself.”

At this point, it’s pretty clear that, at the very least, Pelinka makes informed decisions when he makes moves. You can argue about whether they are the right or wrong ones, but they are ones that come as a result of gathering information first.

If anyone has seen Pelinka’s strategic work up close, it’d be someone like Iggy. Previously, Iggy talked about how much Pelinka had him prepared for the NBA early in his career. There’s a level of preparation that Pelinka always has that made him a great agent and a title-winning general manager.

Considering the plans the Lakers have for the upcoming summer, it’s good news that, if nothing else, he’s going to be prepared for any move the Lakers may make.

