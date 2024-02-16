Just how good is the new Rui Hachimura-led Lakers starting lineup?

Through 49 games of the season, the Lakers, a game below .500 at that point, reached what felt like a nadir. After dropping back-to-back games against losing teams, they appeared to be incapable of winning games without herculean efforts from both LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

The season looked lost, regardless of whether or not Rob Pelinka could make some deadline magic to inject some life into the Lakers’ lackluster roster.

Then, in the Lakers’ very next game in Boston against the hated Celtics, without LeBron or AD, something shifted.

A reinvigorated Lakers group saw six players score in double figures and play with a degree of team-wide verve they had scarcely shown this season, knocking off the team with the NBA’s best record at the time and securing a sorely needed win.

Despite losing Jarred Vanderbilt in that game, whose potential to return this season remains murky, those Lakers demonstrated a level of fight and belief they’ve subsequently rebuilt a rotation around over the past couple of weeks.

Including that February 1 game, the Lakers have run up six wins to just one loss in their last seven, including three wins in four games against teams that have won at least 60% of their contests this season.

The Lakers are now fifth in the NBA in net rating over the past two weeks, with the league’s best offense and the ninth-best defense, as a myriad of metrics point towards the notion that they are rounding into the shape of a bonafide contender.

By way of this winning stretch, the Lakers have begun to cohere a new identity around a trend that began not in Boston but in the following game in New York and crystallized in the team’s final game before the upcoming All-Star Weekend.

In the five games where the Lakers have started Rui Hachimura next to their other four highest-paid players — LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D’Angelo Russell, and Austin Reaves — they have yet to lose. That new starting group is now +10.3 points per 100 possessions, the 24th-best mark of any lineup in the NBA with at least 180 possessions of non-garbage time, per Cleaning the Glass, and by far the best group of Lakers with that much shared time on the floor.

Now, Rui is the Lakers’ on/off leader, meaning the gap between the team’s play with him on and off the floor is larger (+6.8 points per 100 possessions) than any other member of the team.

Of course, that doesn’t mean Hachimura is the Lakers’ best player. While he’s not lower than fifth or sixth, there’s no argument that places him higher than third. By raw impact, at least as calculated by Estimated Plus Minus from Dunks and Threes, Rui has been the Lakers’ fourth-most valuable player this season, placing him right outside the league’s top quarter of qualified performers.

Still, the high degree of correlation between his presence on the floor and the Lakers’ success this season is indicative of his value to this specific team, even if it tends to overstate his basketball abilities in a vacuum.

Even Rui himself stressed how strongly he felt about the lineup with him at the three being the Lakers’ best starting group. On Wednesday after his career night in Utah, he said, “I’ve been telling them, like, this is who we are. We’ve been trying like a lot of different things, lineups, all this stuff. But this is the lineup we had in the playoffs, and that’s how we won. So, you know, it’s that simple.”

Hachimura, a top-10 overall pick in 2019 after looking the part of a high-level NBA talent, has struggled to do more than cosplay that role for more than mere stretches of his first five NBA seasons. He lacks the shot-making, ball-handling, passing vision, or lateral stability to be the first-option scorer, playmaker or defensive stopper that some of the aforementioned stars have become, and he probably won’t ever be the leader of a winning team.

Still, it’s hard to appreciate just how imposing Rui Hachimura’s physicality is without seeing him in person. He approximates LeBron James’ build — arguably ideal for a combo forward — more closely than just about any other player in the league.

Notably, he’s listed as being an inch taller than Kawhi Leonard and 10 pounds heavier than Paul George. Also, he’s about the same height and weight as veritable bruiser Aaron Gordon, but practically leaner and faster in the open court. Basketball is a lot more than mere physical presence, but it’s certainly an attribute that goes a long way in a contact sport where the goal is fixed exactly 10 feet above the floor.

Even without the juice to be a true superstar, Rui’s got enough pure talent to leverage it into success when he’s at the bottom of an opponent’s scouting report on both sides of the ball.

Next to four highly skilled playmakers, Rui can focus on finishing plays when the ball comes to him, usually after one of that group has already collapsed the opponents’ defensive structure. Rui’s job in this regard is even easier in the new starting group, where he’s only the third-biggest interior threat, punishing smaller wings on post-ups or when running the break.

RUI HACHIMURA TONIGHT

36 PTS (career-high)

13/19 FG (68.4%)

6/8 3PT (75%)

4/5 FT (80%)



pic.twitter.com/Qe3NWwRFO0 — NBALakersReport (@NBALakersReport) February 15, 2024

When his jumper is falling, like it was against the Jazz on his career-high 36-point night, teams can’t sell out to protect the paint, opening up the lane towards the basket for himself and others.

Leveraging his size in the starting lineup helps the Lakers compensate for a smaller backcourt and allows LeBron and AD to lean into their superpowers and away from doing all of the dirty work. After his 30-piece, Rui spoke on his physical force, “I want to impact the game, he said. “I want to be the x-factor. Be aggressive, use my size, whatever it takes to help us win.”

So far, Rui looks like the key to a winning Lakers’ starting group, even against other contending squads. However, that group’s net rating, and overall record for that matter, while trending in the right direction, is far off from the upper-echelon of true blue NBA championship contenders.

For example, Denver’s starters have logged over 1000 more possessions together than these Laker starters while playing about three points per 100 possessions better. The Bucks’ pre-deadline starters logged almost a thousand more possessions while playing about six points better. And the Sixers post-Harden, pre-Embiid injury starters have played more than twice as many possessions and outscored opponents by 23 more points than the Lakers.

With a 5-0 record and consistently positive play, Rui’s Lakers look legit but will need to continue winning minutes, games, and streaks to climb the standings and become a credible contender come playoff time.

