Yes and No: Five things to like (and not) about the Lakers at the All-Star break

The Lakers enter the All-Star Break with real momentum, winning three in a row and six of their last seven games overall. They’ve made real strides offensively, and even amidst a string of injuries to their best defensive wings, have found a way to get stops in key moments to close out games and get some much-needed victories.

Of course, even with that recent success, a 30-26 record while sitting ninth in the Western Conference isn’t exactly where the team would like to be at this stage of the season. Rather than contending for a top-four seed and potential home court advantage in the playoffs, the Lakers are again in the position of simply trying to avoid the play-in yet again.

Last year’s experience, though, should steel this team to make a run all the same. With the finish line of the regular season coming into focus, the team has a better idea of what it might take to climb up from where they are now and, with that, set some goals to get to where they want to be.

And with those goals as a north star, the hope would be the requisite focus, effort, and commitment would follow...and maybe a little bit of luck too, both in terms of getting healthy and for some of the teams above them to fall back in the standings. After all, if the Lakers hope to climb, they need some cooperation from the teams in front of them.

But those are items for another day. For now, let’s take a look at some things to like — and not — as the Lakers head into the All-Star break and brace themselves for their final push to close the season...

Offensive Improvement

Over the course of the season, a common criticism of the Lakers’ chances as a true title contender has come back to how good of a team they are — or, really, aren’t offensively. For much of the year, they’ve ranked in the 20’s on that side of the ball, which, as has been argued, does not equate to a championship team in this era of top-flight offenses and the need to be productive on that end to compete with the best teams.

Over the last month or so, however, the Lakers have made major strides on that end of the floor and are rounding into form as one of the better offenses in the league. Since the calendar turned to 2024, the Lakers are 11th in offensive rating (117.7) and have consistently trended up, performing even better in their last 15 games.

In that stretch of games, the Lakers have the fifth-best offensive rating (120.6) and have been one of the best shooting teams while also keeping their identity as a group that pounds the paint and hunts shots in the restricted area.

They’ve hit 40.2% of their three-pointers during this run (third in the NBA) and have the second-best True-Shooting percentage (61.8%) and third-best Effective Field Goal Percentage (58.3%). For a team that, earlier in the year, was drastically underperforming their shooting talent, they’ve course corrected nicely.

Further, and related to that shooting success, is how well the team is moving the ball and how that is leading to assists. The Lakers rank first in assists per game (30.7) over that 15-game stretch. On many possessions, it’s easy to see them create an advantage with an AD or LeBron post-up where help comes before the ball is dished off to a cutter for a quick basket or kicked out to a perimeter player who either takes an open jumper or moves the ball on to an even more open teammate as the defense scrambles to catch up.

And because the floor is spaced so well and players understand where their reads are, the Lakers aren’t committing many turnovers, ranking fourth over that stretch with an 11.8% turnover percentage.

All in all, the Lakers are in a wonderful rhythm on that side of the ball and things have finally started to click. Just a couple of months ago, it wasn’t rare to look out on the court and see a bunch of talented offensive Lakers playing together, only to have them struggle to score effectively. This recent stretch has made those days feel like a distant memory.

ALL five Lakers starters scored 20+ in the win.



Last time that happened? 1984. pic.twitter.com/3BDZ6FNoe1 — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 11, 2024

Defensive Downturn

While the offense has been steadily trending up, the opposite is true of the team’s defense. Over that same 15-game stretch, the Lakers are 20th in defensive rating, a far cry from where they were in the early part of the season and, in particular, during their run to the In-Season Tournament title where they peaked with a top-10 rating.

Part of this is injury-related. While the Lakers have not suffered the sort of catastrophic injuries that could derail their season, the injuries they have had to manage are almost all to their best perimeter defenders. If rattling off the players most trusted to guard at the point of attack, the list starts with Jarred Vanderbilt, moves on to Cam Reddish and then rounds out with Gabe Vincent and Max Christie. All four are currently out injured, with Vando, Gabe, and Cam missing extended time over the course of the season.

Further, as the team’s identity has shifted more towards the offensive end in their pursuit of getting individual wins, their general defensive focus and energy has declined. Even AD, who remains criminally under-appreciated nationally for his defense and how it impacts the game, had stretches where his asks on offense were so high that there was no possible way for him to be as good on defense on a possession-to-possession basis.

The combination of not having as many good defenders available and needing AD to do more offensively has left the Lakers without the defensive fastball that they’ve shown they can throw at teams when they are both healthier and fully engaged on end.

If there’s a bright side, it’s that things are starting to trend back in the right direction, even if only slightly. Over the team’s past 10 games, their defensive rating is back to 115.8 and over their past five games, it’s a notch better at 114.8. These samples are smaller, but they do indicate a better balance that push the Lakers back towards being the best version of itself as a team that can get stops to get out in transition, get easy baskets, and then set their defense again in the halfcourt to help slow opponents.

And then, with better health, they can potentially regain access to the sorts of lineups that can bring back the sort of oppressive defensive stretches that truly stifle opponents instead of the only occasional stops that complement their more potent offense.

Rui and the new starters

In the final game before the break, Rui Hachimura had his best game of the season — really, the best game of this Lakers career — when he scored 36 points against the Jazz. Rui, had the long ball going, but also posted, slashed and iso’d his way to converting on seven of his 11 shots from inside of the arc.

Foul him? Yeah

Stop him? Nah pic.twitter.com/08HtDyC3Av — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) February 15, 2024

And while LeBron wasn’t in the lineup vs. Utah, Rui’s offensive exploits that night were representative of what he’s been able to do next to James and AD since moving into the starting five and found himself with more advantageous matchups in the process.

On play after play, Rui went to work against Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio who just did not have the tools to deal with a player who has Rui’s physical profile. And, in reality, most nights this is the case for Rui. Most teams simply don’t have the needed athletic size to deal with LeBron and AD alone, much less a third player of that archetype to go out there and deal with Rui.

Further, if we’re being honest, Rui might be fourth or fifth on the scouting report amongst the starting group for most teams, depending on how much slowing down D’Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves means to them.

With that, Rui is getting opportunities to cook against lesser defenders and athletes all while being deprioritized by defenses whose focus must not just be on LeBron and AD, but must also deal with the team’s best passers and pick-and-roll players all surrounding him. This all results in Rui being the beneficiary of great looks, all over the floor, while also being put in positions to get into the type of early rhythm that can carry him through a full game and, in the process, really provide the starting group the type of diversity that is allowing to thrive as a unit.

Rejuvenated Jaxson Hayes

A quick review of Jaxson Hayes’ game log will tell you that from Dec. 30th through Jan. 27th, a span of 15 games, the backup big man played a total of 36 minutes and 15 seconds while receiving eight DNP-CDs. Hayes was buried in the rotation and would only see court time if one of LeBron, AD or Christian Wood was out or during garbage time.

And then, on Jan. 29th, out of nowhere, against the Rockets, that all changed. Hayes played just under 14 minutes, scored nine points on 4-4 shooting, grabbed a couple of rebounds, got a steal and a block and committed a couple of fouls. He played hard and was a +4 in the box score in a game the team lost by 16.

A night later, in a game that AD did not play vs. the Hawks he played 24 minutes and offered similar production, but, more importantly, just as much effort and hustle in another Lakers loss.

Since then, the Lakers have not lost much and Hayes has planted himself back in the rotation as the primary backup center who mostly plays with LeBron and/or Russell as a screen-setting, rim-running big man who plays with a pace and force only equaled by his exuberance.

Hayes, not known for his skill or even his general aptitude or feel for the game, understands his role in a 5-out offense well, knowing when and how to set, reset and flip a screen, how to catch and pass on the move and when are where to cut. He’s also a live-wire athlete who has a great leaping ability, can play above the square as a lob catcher and understands that that the only way to attack the rim is with bad intentions.

DLo goes no-look on the lob Jaxson Hayes



Lakers-Celtics on TNT pic.twitter.com/i0oep7e6kh — NBA (@NBA) February 2, 2024

This is the sort of player who is a great complement to LeBron and D-Lo; a player who will support them with motor and athleticism where they need it on defense and the backboards, but can be utilized by them as an instrument of strong roll gravity who has a great catch radius and good enough hands to snare passes on the go and then finish around the basket or draw fouls when he doesn’t.

Going (Too) Small

It has only been two games, but Spencer Dinwiddie already looks to be an excellent fit on this Lakers team. He’s another big guard who is comfortable as both an on- and off-ball worker, equally adept at running pick-and-rolls or spotting up in the corner on any given possession. It’s the honeymoon period for sure, but he’s showing that he’ll compete defensively, share the ball offensively, and mostly play a complementary role.

Dinwiddie’s addition, however, does highlight something that, while not a major issue as of yet, is on my radar as something to be on the lookout for.

Because he was brought on at the cost of just an empty roster spot with no actual players going out in exchange for him, Dinwiddie has essentially been dropped into a rotation spot that did not really exist before he arrived. Yes, he’s currently just stepping in for the aforementioned injured guards/wings, but we are already seeing the impact of adding another guard to the rotation and the domino effect that has on the forward and big-man rotation on a night-to-night basis.

There are only 240 minutes a night and if Dinwiddie is going to play 20-25 of those, they have to come from somewhere. And, while it’s early and LeBron did not play in one of those games since he came on board, we’ve already seen a return of three-guard lineups and, maybe more meaningful, more groups with Prince back at small forward next to some combination of Austin, D-Lo, and Dinwiddie. We have even seen a few minutes with all four of those players on the floor together, which would mean Prince is the PF in those groups.

I’m confident that some of these groups can and will work. For example, I think lineups with all three of Austin, D-Lo, and Dinwiddie can really challenge opposing defenses and can help the team win games if they are properly supported with size and motor at PF and C.

Mixing up the guards and having Prince at SF can work as well, but those will likely be more matchup-dependent and, again, will need the proper support at the bigger positions. I do not think, however, that Prince at PF will ever be a lineup construction that has enough juice defensively or on the glass, and playing them all together would be a mistake.

In the big picture, having another good guard with Dinwiddie’s skill set is great. But, finding minutes for him should not infringe too much on minutes for Rui or Hayes, and, depending on matchups, Wood.

And, should Vando come back this season and prove able to play at the level he was when he got hurt, he too should slide back into a similar-sized role, further squeezing those minutes on the wing in which the coaches will need to decide between playing someone who’s more of a guard or more naturally a forward.

And, even if Vando cannot return to the lineup, these challenges will still be present and, in some cases amplify when Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish and Max Christie return. There are a lot of choices there, but most of them skew smaller and could easily come at the expense of playing the sorts of bigger lineups that have proven successful this season.

Getting too far away from that would be a mistake. And it bears watching how the coaches handle things coming out of the break and as the team gets healthier.

You can follow Darius on Twitter at @forumbluegold.